Kieran Treadwell to Lead Line-out for Ireland against Maori All Blacks
Kieran Treadwell, formerly of the John Fisher School and Harlequins Academy and now an established senior player with Ulster Rugby has been named to lead the line-out against the Maori All Blacks in the opening fixture of Ireland’s 2022 Tour of New Zealand,
Kieran qualifies for Ireland through his Irish mother and he moved to Ulster at the start of the 2016/17 season and ended that year being capped by Joe Schmidt on Ireland’s summer tour of the USA and Japan.
Ireland head coach Andy Farrell recalled Kieran to the national squad earlier this season and featured in the 2022 Guinness Six Nations Championships.
Māori All Blacks v IRELAND
FMG Stadium, Hamilton, Wednesday 29th June, 2022
KO: 8.05am Irish Time
15. Jimmy O’Brien (Leinster/Naas) uncapped
14. Jordan Larmour (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 30 caps
13. James Hume (Ulster/Banbridge) 3 caps
12. Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 37 caps captain
11. Keith Earls (Munster/Young Munster) 96 caps
10. Ciaran Frawley (Leinster/Skerries) uncapped
9. Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) 5 caps
1. Jeremy Loughman (Munster/Garryowen) uncapped
2. Dave Heffernan (Connacht/Buccaneers) 6 caps
3. Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 2 caps
4. Joe McCarthy (Leinster/Dublin) uncapped
5. Kieran Treadwell (Ulster/Ballymena) 5 caps
6. Cian Prendergast (Connacht) uncapped
7. Nick Timoney (Ulster/Banbridge) 2 caps
8. Gavin Coombes (Munster/Young Munster) 2 caps
Replacements
16. Niall Scannell (Dolphin/Munster) 20 caps
17. Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 116 caps
18. Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) 23 caps
19. Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University) 8 caps
20. Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 27 caps
21. Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 96 caps
22. Joey Carbery (Munster/Clontarf) 32 caps
23. Michael Lowry (Ulster/Banbridge) 1 cap