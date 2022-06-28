Kieran Treadwell to Lead Line-out for Ireland against Maori All Blacks

Kieran Treadwell , formerly of the John Fisher School and Harlequins Academy and now an established senior player with Ulster Rugby has been named to lead the line-out against the Maori All Blacks in the opening fixture of Ireland’s 2022 Tour of New Zealand,

Kieran qualifies for Ireland through his Irish mother and he moved to Ulster at the start of the 2016/17 season and ended that year being capped by Joe Schmidt on Ireland’s summer tour of the USA and Japan.

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell recalled Kieran to the national squad earlier this season and featured in the 2022 Guinness Six Nations Championships.

Māori All Blacks v IRELAND

FMG Stadium, Hamilton, Wednesday 29th June, 2022

KO: 8.05am Irish Time

15. Jimmy O’Brien (Leinster/Naas) uncapped

14. Jordan Larmour (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 30 caps

13. James Hume (Ulster/Banbridge) 3 caps

12. Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 37 caps captain

11. Keith Earls (Munster/Young Munster) 96 caps

10. Ciaran Frawley (Leinster/Skerries) uncapped

9. Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) 5 caps

1. Jeremy Loughman (Munster/Garryowen) uncapped

2. Dave Heffernan (Connacht/Buccaneers) 6 caps

3. Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 2 caps

4. Joe McCarthy (Leinster/Dublin) uncapped

5. Kieran Treadwell (Ulster/Ballymena) 5 caps

6. Cian Prendergast (Connacht) uncapped

7. Nick Timoney (Ulster/Banbridge) 2 caps

8. Gavin Coombes (Munster/Young Munster) 2 caps

Replacements

16. Niall Scannell (Dolphin/Munster) 20 caps

17. Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 116 caps

18. Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) 23 caps

19. Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University) 8 caps

20. Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 27 caps

21. Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 96 caps

22. Joey Carbery (Munster/Clontarf) 32 caps

23. Michael Lowry (Ulster/Banbridge) 1 cap