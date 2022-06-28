Enterprise Ireland And IRFU Launch Partnership To Accelerate Development Of Irish Sport Tech Companies

Enterprise Ireland has developed a new partnership with the IRFU which will enable Irish innovators and start-ups in the sport tech sector to get access to the international sporting organisation at an early stage of their product or services development.

This strategic partnership will run for two years and is designed to support Irish companies by giving them access to a unique evaluation environment to trial, test and validate their products in an elite sports organisation.

This collaboration will also support Irish rugby to gain a competitive edge by engaging with the technology community, who are developing innovative solutions in the sport tech sector, at an early stage which will support Irish rugby’s technology transformation.

As part of this new partnership, Enterprise Ireland will provide expertise to the IRFU on the adoption and implementation of technology and innovation from Irish-based firms under each of their technology pillars.

In particular, the partnership between the two organisations will focus on addressing a number of key areas, including;

Innovative means of increasing rugby participation while promoting health and safety

Digitalisation to enhance fan engagement and emersion

Technology to increase the preparation and performance of players

Climate Sustainability across IRFU, Provinces, Clubs and Stadiums

Enterprise Ireland is committed to nurturing Irish entrepreneurial talent and this partnership with the IRFU will foster the growth of these Irish start-ups and their cutting-edge solutions. This collaboration will also serve to further enhance the ecosystem which supports the growth of these innovation firms, by engaging with the industry, third-level research and the wider sports tech sector.

As part of this collaboration, a number of Enterprise Ireland clients will be selected each year to work with the IRFU. The IRFU will not be an investor, but will support these companies in validating potential technologies through access to rugby and sport expertise.

Enterprise Ireland and the IRFU will issue a ‘technology call’ later this year, and eligible companies will be able to register their interest. Successful candidates will be invited to participate in the programme for nine months.

Keith Brock, Senior Development Adviser, Enterprise Ireland, said: “Enterprise Ireland is delighted to be working with the IRFU on this strategic partnership. Ireland is known globally as a tech hub, and increasingly global business is turning to Irish innovators for solutions. Sports tech is an important part of this sector. This collaboration will further this growth and has the potential to open new doors for innovative Irish entrepreneurs and their companies.”

Stephen McNamara, Director of Communications, IRFU, said: “We are pleased to work with Enterprise Ireland on this project. Technology has been assisting sport for decades and works across all of our business areas. Working with up-and-coming Irish companies is something that we are also extremely excited about. Wearing the green jersey off the pitch is as important as wearing it on it, and we hope to help accelerate the progress of these Irish businesses.”