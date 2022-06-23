Canterbury Unveils New ‘Made Stronger’ Ireland Rugby Home Jersey

Canterbury, the official kit partner to Irish Rugby, has revealed the new Ireland Rugby Home jersey that will be worn throughout the 2022/23 season, plus a range of training wear for all fans of the game.

The Men’s and Women’s team replica jerseys are available from 23 June through the IRFU’s Official Sports Retail Partner Intersports Elverys, in store and via Elverys.ie, and on Canterbury.com

The design of this year’s kit heroes the strength and unity of Irish players, fans and supporters against tough competitors, as both the Men’s and Women’s teams prepare for key test matches this summer. The Ireland Rugby Home Test jersey features Canterbury’s strongest ever neckline. A subtle hoop pattern gives the jersey a modern twist, reminiscent of the stripes worn by the first ever Irish test rugby team who took to the field against England in February 1875. Deep Mint is used as a bright, energising new shade of green across both the Men’s and Women’s jerseys.

Canterbury prides itself on making elite performance kit for some of the toughest teams in rugby. The durable, quick-drying and moisture wicking VapoDri+ material gives a premiere performance, while the offset raglan sleeve flexes effortlessly, offering maximum flexibility when the ball is in play. With an eye on the environment, the jersey is made from part-recycled fabric.

Underlined with the words ‘Made Stronger’, the new campaign celebrates the incredible Irish rugby supporters who are known all over the world for their passion, sense of fun and commitment to the game.

The newly designed jersey will be worn proudly for the first time by the men’s team in their midweek game against the Maori All Blacks on 29th June, before it’s worn for their first test against the New Zealand in Eden Park on 2nd July.

Irish supporters can stand shoulder-to-shoulder with their heroes in Canterbury’s Ireland Home Pro Fit jersey, an Official replica of the Test Jersey, as well as items from the new pro-performance training and supporter range. The supporter range incorporates everyday comfort and style and is available for men, women and children to wear, both on and off the pitch.

Commenting on the launch of the new range, Simon Rowe, Head of Global Sports Marketing at Pentland Brands, said:

“This kit marks the ninth year of our partnership with the IRFU, and we’ll be with the Irish fans cheering on the teams in Japan and New Zealand as they look to show the world that Ireland is ‘Made Stronger’.

IRFU Chief Commercial Officer Padraig Power said: “We are delighted to unveil our new range of Canterbury kit ahead of an exciting year for Irish Rugby. We are really looking forward to seeing our men’s and women’s teams wearing the jersey with pride, both in New Zealand and in Japan over the coming months.

The IRFU are hugely grateful to Canterbury for their long-standing support of the IRFU and Irish Rugby. In our view Canterbury make the world’s best rugby kit and we are sure that Irish fans will really enjoy wearing the new range and showing their support for all our Teams at home and abroad.”

Philip Staunton, Head Buyer – Team Sports, Intersport Elverys said: “The Made Stronger mantra of this season’s range is a great reflection of the hard work and strength that is at the core of our relationship with Canterbury and the IRFU. We pride ourselves on being the local sports store in communities across Ireland and being the appointed destination where a young supporter picks up their first Irish Rugby jersey is a responsibility Intersport Elverys doesn’t take lightly.

The exciting tours this summer will hopefully inspire more kids to dream of wearing the Irish jersey one day. We have great confidence the latest offering will deliver a diverse and desirable range of options for all supporters with a pulsating year on the horizon beginning in New Zealand and Japan.”

The new Ireland Rugby range is available from Elverys.ie, in store and on Canterbury.com. The Canterbury Ireland Alternate Rugby jersey, as well as a further selection of supporter and training wear, will be released later in the year.