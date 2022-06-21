July Kick-Off For Senior Coaching Courses In Leinster

Principles of Play are developed through key factor analysis and applied to individual skills, mini-unit skills, unit skills and team skills.

Irish Rugby’s Senior Coaching Course is for coaches working with 15-a-side teams with players are aged 16+.

Coaches who complete the course are expected to be able to identify and rectify technical deficiencies in players. They will also have the ability to plan, organise, manage, communicate and develop the skills of their players through implementation of sport specific modules and other modules.

The course is designed to develop the coach in a ‘Challenger’ role.

Click here to see the updated law trials to the game, by World Rugby for the upcoming season.

Upcoming Courses:

Gonzaga College

Saturday 2nd & Sunday 3rd July

9am-2pm

Cost – €250

Sign up now.

Scheduled for TUD Blanchardstown

Saturday 13th & Sunday 14th August

No registration link available

Scheduled for I.T Carlow

Saturday 17th & Sunday 18th September

No registration link available

Entry Criteria:

Participants must be 18 years of age

Participants must have proven rugby playing/coaching experience

Participants must be actively coaching a 15-a-side team of players aged 16+

Participant Numbers Per Course:

35 maximum/15 minimum

Accreditation Criteria:

Course Requirements – all attendees must ensure the following certificates are completed and uploaded to GAINLINE, the IRFU’s online education platform: World Rugby laws Module and World Rugby Concussion Awareness module

Details of GAINLINE and online modules will be available to anyone who registers for the course

Full course attendance is mandatory

All participants must undertake a personal coach mentoring session

All post-attendance course work is mandatory and must be uploaded to GAINLINE

The IRFU reserves the right to modify, replace or add to accreditation requirements in accordance with updates to Coach Development programmes.

Re-Validation:

The IRFU Coaching Accreditation Re-Validation programme is currently under development and due for launch in season 2020/21

It is envisaged that IRFU coaching accreditations will be re-validated on a 3 yearly basis provided coaches have fulfilled specific ‘Continuing Professional Development’ (CPD) requirements during that 3 year period from when they received their IRFU coaching accreditation

Such CPD requirements will vary by coaching level, and opportunities to build on existing IRFU coaching accreditations will be provided by way of provincial workshops, seminars and conferences as well as online resources aimed at promoting coach development in a more self-directed manner

For Senior Coach Award Course in Leinster please contact your local area CPDO, if you have any further questions.

North Midlands Area – John Bagnall john.bagnall@leinsterrugby.ie

South East Area – Eoin Sheriff eoin.sheriff@leinsterrugby.ie

North-East Area – Colin O’ Hare colin.ohare@leinsterrugby.ie

Midlands Area – Ken Moore ken.moore@leinsterrugby.ie

Metropolitan Area – Kieran Hurrell kieran.hurrell@leinsterrugby.ie

Metropolitan Area – Damien McCabe Damien.mccabe@leinsterrugby.ie