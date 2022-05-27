Senior Appointments At The Irish Rugby Football Union

Chief Commercial Officer

Padraig Power has been appointed to the role of Chief Commercial Officer of the Irish Rugby Football Union.

Padraig joined the IRFU as Marketing Manager in 2000 and was promoted to Commercial & Marketing Director in 2008. During his tenure he has developed and manages, on behalf of the IRFU, one of the largest sponsorship portfolios in Irish Sport which includes partnerships with Vodafone, Canterbury, Guinness, Aviva and Aer Lingus.

In addition to all commercial and sponsorship contracts, his new remit will encompass responsibility for the management of the IRFU brand and the development of revenue streams from fresh sources in the digital arena including broadcast, gaming and licensing, ticketing and major event operations.

Director of Operations

Gerard Carmody has been appointed to the role of Director of Operations of the Irish Rugby Football Union.

Gerard joined the IRFU in 1992 and in 2003 was seconded from his position as Match Manager in Lansdowne Road Stadium to work with the Irish Team during the Rugby World Cup in Australia.

In 2008 he was appointed Team Service Manager with overall responsibility for the operation and logistical planning for all IRFU representative teams. In 2013 he was appointed as Logistics Officer on secondment to the British & Irish Lions for the tour to Australia.

He was subsequently appointed as IRFU Head of Operations prior to undertaking his second secondment for two years with the British and Irish Lions as Director of Operations for the 2017 tour to New Zealand.

In his new role Gerard will have overall responsibility for all operational, governance, match, team, event, and logistical activities of the IRFU.

Chief Financial Officer

Conor O’Brien, FCA, has been appointed to the role of Chief Financial Officer of the Irish Rugby Football Union.

Conor, having trained with Deloitte, joined the IRFU in 1995 as Finance Officer. He was subsequently promoted to Financial Controller and in 2012 became Director of Finance.

During his tenure he has overseen an increase in the IRFU’s annual turnover from under €10M to in excess of €80M.

In addition to having overall responsibility for the finance function, his new role will encompass a number of additional responsibilities including technology, financial strategy and risk management.