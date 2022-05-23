Ireland Students Side Named For French Clash

The Irish Students team to play France Universities this Wednesday at Stade Chat Locussol in Jonzac has been named. The team is coached by Tony Smeeth of Dublin University.

The last time the Irish Students played was when they recorded a comprehensive 31-3 win over Scotland. The squad that day included current Ireland international Dan Sheehan.

Michael O’Kennedy, who kicked 14 points in the Colours match victory in April, is one of several Trinity students in the side which also includes recent Energia All-Ireland League finalist Luke Clohessy, while Lansdowne’s Ben Popplewell, son of former Ireland international Nick, features on the bench.

France Universities have already played England Students in Kingston Park in Newcastle last month. That game was won 16-15 by England with a late penalty.

The Smeeth-coached Ireland squad, sponsored by the Maxol Group, warmed up with a fixture against a very strong Leinster ‘A’ outfit last Friday. They are captained by Ulster Academy lock Harry Sheridan.

IRISH STUDENTS Team (v France Universities, Student International Match, Stade Chat Locussol, Jonzac, Wednesday, May 25, kick-off 8pm local time/7pm Irish time):

15. Taylor Gleeson, Trinity College Dublin (DUFC)

14. Matt Bowen, University College Cork (UCC RFC)

13. Luis Faria, Trinity College Dublin (DUFC)

12. Gavin Jones, Trinity College Dublin (DUFC)

11. Ronan Quinn, Trinity College Dublin (DUFC)

10. Michael O’Kennedy, Trinity College Dublin (DUFC)

9. Louis O’Reilly, Trinity College Dublin (DUFC)

1. Alessandro Heaney, University College Cork (UCC RFC)

2. Mark Nicholson, Technological University Dublin (DUFC)

3. Thomas Connolly, Trinity College Dublin (DUFC)

4. Ruairi Clarke, Dublin City University (Lansdowne FC)

5. Harry Sheridan, Trinity College Dublin (DUFC) (capt)

6. Luke Clohessy, University of Limerick (Terenure College RFC)

7. Alan Francis, Technological University Dublin (DUFC)

8. Jack Kelleher, University College Cork (UCC RFC)

Replacements:

16. Cathal Duff, Maynooth University (MU Barnhall RFC)

17. Chris Hennessy, University College Dublin (UCD RFC)

18. Ben Popplewell, Technological University Dublin (Lansdowne FC)

19. Gerard Hill, University College Dublin (UCD RFC)

20. Anthony Ryan, Trinity College Dublin (DUFC)

21. Rob Gilsenan, University College Dublin (UCD RFC)

22. Aran Egan, Technological University Dublin (DUFC)

23. Louis Bruce, University College Cork (UCC RFC)