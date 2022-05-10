European Dates Confirmed For 2022/23 Season

Following another scintillating weekend of European action as the season builds to finals weekend in Marseille later this month, European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) has announced the 2022/23 season dates for its competitions.

Played over eight weekends, the 2022/23 Heineken Champions Cup and European Challenge Cup will kick off in December with two consecutive weekends of pool matches, and the next pool stage rounds will take place over consecutive weekends in mid-January 2023.

The knockout stages will start on the weekend of March 31-April 1/2 with the round of 16 matches followed swiftly by the quarter-finals on April 7/8/9.

Google Ad Manager – 300×250 – In Article

The semi-finals get underway on the last weekend of April with the finals taking place on Friday, May 19 and Saturday, May 20, 2023.

EPCR Chief Executive Anthony Lepage said: “We are coming to the climax of what has been a challenging season for European club rugby, and have been able to welcome fans back to stadia from the recommencement of our competitions at the beginning of April.

“We have seen the very best EPCR competitions have to offer and are building towards what will no doubt be a sensational weekend of rugby for our finals later this month.

“As we look ahead to next season, we are pleased to announce the dates of our competitions and we will be announcing the formats in the coming weeks.”

The formats of both competitions are currently being finalised and an announcement is expected ahead of this season’s showpiece matches in Marseille on Friday, May 27 and Saturday, May 28.

HEINEKEN CHAMPIONS CUP & EUROPEAN CHALLENGE CUP WEEKENDS – 2022/23 SEASON:

Round 1 – December 9/10/11, 2022

Round 2 – December 16/17/18, 2022

Round 3 – January 13/14/15, 2023

Round 4 – January 20/21/22, 2023

Round of 16 – March 31-April 1/2, 2023

Quarter-Finals – April 7/8/9, 2023

Semi-Finals – April 28/29/30, 2023

European Challenge Cup Final – Friday, May 19, 2023

Heineken Champions Cup Final – Saturday, May 20, 2023