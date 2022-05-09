Leinster v Toulouse Tickets On Sale Today

EPCR has announce the dates, kick-off times and TV coverage for the semi-finals, with Leo Cullen’s men hosting Toulouse at the Aviva Stadium following their 23-14 win in Leicester.

The mouth-watering contest between two storied European teams with nine Heineken Champions Cup titles between will be live next Saturday (kick-off 3pm) on BT Sport.

Speaking to Leinster Rugby TV, Leinster head coach Cullen said: “It was a huge hit from the guys to get there. Welford Road is an incredibly tough place to come, amazing atmosphere at the game literally from the moment we got off the bus.

“It was incredible to see that sea of blue and the support. It’s short to sell out the game but hopefully the Leinster fans will be out in force to support the team next week. It will be a huge semi-final against the five-time champions.

“Toulouse are the current Top 14 champions and have a lot of guys who represented France and who are Grand Slam champions as well. An unbelievably exciting challenge for us.

“We’ve done a lot of hard work to get to this point. The group has worked incredibly hard, a very competitive group that we’ve had. We’ve managed to get back to the Aviva for a home game against the five-time champions.”

This will be Leinster’s sixth Champions Cup semi-final appearance in eight years. It is a repeat of the 2019 semi-final which they won 30-12 against Toulouse at the Aviva Stadium.

It is six-all in previous European meetings between the sides, with Leinster winning the last two in Dublin during the 2018/19 season. They also claimed knockout victories in 2006 (quarter-final at the Stade Municipal) and 2011 (semi-final at the Aviva Stadium).