Clare Hoppe RIP

Ireland Women's Rugby Cap Presentation, Aviva Stadium, Dublin 11/3/2018
The First Ireland Women's Rugby Squad From 1993
Pictured (L-R Back Row) Mary O'Beirne (First IRWFU President) Kim Donohoe, Kathryn Henessy, Anne Parsons, Therese Kennedy, Cath Burgess, Tanya Waters, Eileen McGrann, Deirdre Fitzgerald, Ciara McNaughton, Niki Ordman and IRFU President Philip Orr
(L-R Front Row) Joanne Moore, Aoife Rodgers, Trina Watt, Jill Henderson, Cath Mulalley, Clare Hoppe and Zoe Fordham
Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Gary Carr
The Irish Rugby Football Union are saddened to hear of the passing of Clare Hoppe after a long battle with cancer.
Clare was a member of the first ever Ireland Women’s team and featured in the first international, against Scotland.
The IRFU were delighted to host Clare and her team mates at a cap ceremony in 2018.
We would like to offer our condolences to Clare’s family, friends and team mates.