Energia All-Ireland League: Men’s Division 1A Relegation Play-Off Preview

Ballynahinch brought home a four-point lead from the first leg in Cork, but UCC won at Ballymacarn Park earlier in the season so there could be more twists and turns in Division 1A’s relegation play-off.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE – MEN’S DIVISION 1A:

Saturday, April 30

Kick-off 2.30pm unless stated –

RELEGATION PLAY-OFF SECOND LEG:

BALLYNAHINCH (21) v UCC (17), Ballymacarn Park

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Ballynahinch: LLLLLLLLLLLLWLLLLWW; UCC: LLLLLWLLLLLLLLLLLLL

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Ballynahinch: Points: Greg Hutley 74; Tries: Kyle McCall, Greg Hutley 4 each; UCC: Points: Daniel Squires 36; Tries: Matthew Bowen 7

Preview: UCC are set to travel with the same matchday squad for this make-or-break second clash with Ballynahinch. That means a second successive outing for assistant coach Cian Bohane at out-half, outside Andrew O’Mahony who scored 10 points the last day.

Ballynahinch, who were promoted to the top flight in 2019. were beaten 10-6 by the Cork students back in November. UCC’s flying winger Matthew Bowen scored the game’s only try early on.

‘Hinch have looked a stronger outfit of late, especially with the availability of Ulster Academy pair Conor Rankin and Reuben Crothers. UCC have missed their provincial players, particularly rising Munster stars Alex Kendellen, John Hodnett and Scott Buckley.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, November 20, 2021: Ballynahinch 6 UCC 10, Ballymacarn Park; Saturday, February 19, 2022: UCC 9 Ballynahinch 19, the Mardyke; Saturday, April 23, 2022: Relegation Play-Off First Leg – UCC 17 Ballynahinch 21, the Mardyke

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Ballynahinch to win

