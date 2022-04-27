Nominations Open For #EnergiaAIL Awards  2021/22

Nominations are open for the Energia AIL Awards for the 2021/22 season. Irish Rugby is nearing its first completed domestic season in three years and these awards will be a great opportunity to celebrate all that is good about our game.

The on-pitch finale will be the meeting of Clontarf and Terenure College in the Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1A Final on Sunday May 1st at the Aviva Stadium.

Related News

Adult tickets are €10 each and Under-18s go free – an Under-18 ticket must be purchased with an adult ticket. Under-18s attending require adult supervision. Any request for disabled access tickets should be emailed here.

Google Ad Manager – 300×250 – In Article

The awards were last held as a virtual event in 2020. This year’s event will take place in person will full details to be announced in due course.

11 awards will be handed out this year:

Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division Player Of The Season

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1A Player Of The Season

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1B Player Of The Season

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 2A Player Of The Season

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 2B Player Of The Season

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 2C Player Of The Season

Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division Coach Of The Season

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Divisions Coach Of The Season

Energia Club Scene Award as chosen by The Club Scene Podcast

Energia Community Hero Award

Energia Club Rugby Moment Of The Season

Club supporters in every club across the four provinces are invited to make nominations in two key categories:

Energia Community Hero Award

Is there someone in your club that you think is a hero? Why not nominate them for the Energia Community Hero Award? There is an open nomination process for this and your clubs is welcome to submit one or more nominations from its own membership.

Who could it be?

Someone who goes above and beyond the call of duty in volunteering for their club or team.

Someone whose volunteering has had a long lasting impact on the club

Someone who always has positive energy to share with the club members around them

Someone who lives the values of Irish Rugby, be it Excellence, Inclusivity, Integrity, Respect Or Fun

Energia Community Hero Award Nomination Form – https://bit.ly/EnergiaCommunityHero

Deadline for nominations: Wednesday May 4th 2022 at 5pm

Energia Club Rugby Moment Of The Season

You can nominate any moment caught on camera that stands out for you as a great moment in your club’s season.

You can nominate any moment caught on camera that stands out for you as a defining moment in your club’s season. You may wish to share this with anyone who runs your club’s social media accounts or has access to analysis footage from any big games.

It could be:

An outstanding try/attacking move in a match or training

An outstanding piece of defence in a match or training

An example of great team work

A family friendly example of the social side of your club

An example of the values of Irish Rugby (Inclusivity, Respect, Integrity, Excellence, Fun)

It must be on camera: In order for your nomination to be valid, your club must have access to a video of the moment itself.

Energia Club Rugby Moment Of The Season Nomination Form – https://bit.ly/EnergiaMoment

Deadline for nominations is: Wednesday May 4th 2022 at 5pm.

The Energia Club Scene Award will once again be chosen by the producers of the highly successful Club Scene Podcast. Now that the end of its fourth season, the club scene pod is essential listening for supporters of Energia All-Ireland League clubs.

Energia All-Ireland League teams have been contacted directly about player of the season awards. Deadline for receipt of nominations is Wednesday May 4th 2022. More Info: https://bit.ly/EnergiaAIL-POTD

The Coach Of The Season awards will be selected from a shortlist compiled by a panel of consultant judges including IRFU High Performance Unit staff members and club rugby broadcasters Daragh Frawley, Ger Bourke and Maurice Hartery.