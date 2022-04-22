McWilliams Names Ireland Team To Face England In Leicester

Head Coach Greg McWilliams has named the Ireland Match Day Squad, sponsored by Aon, for Sunday’s TikTok Women’s Six Nations clash against England at Mattioli Woods Welford Road (Kick-off 12pm, live on Virgin Media Two/BBC Two/BBC iPlayer).

Nichola Fryday captains Ireland for the Round 4 encounter in Leicester, with two uncapped players included in the Match Day 23. Molly Scuffil-McCabe will make her debut at full-back, while her Leinster and Railway Union team-mate Niamh Byrne is in line for her first cap off the bench.

24-year-old Scuffil-McCabe joins Aoife Doyle and Eimear Considine in Ireland’s back three, with the experienced Sene Naoupu returning to the green jersey in midfield alongside Enya Breen. The half-back pairing of Nicole Cronin and Kathryn Dane remains unchanged.

In the pack, Linda Djougang, Neve Jones and Christy Haney continue their front row partnership, while Fryday leads from the second row alongside Aoife McDermott, who comes in for the injured Sam Monaghan.

The back row of Dorothy Wall, Edel McMahon and Hannah O’Connor is unchanged from the Round 3 win over Italy at Musgrave Park.

On the bench, Grace Moore, Maeve Óg O’Leary and Michelle Claffey are set for their first appearances of the Championship, with Byrne completing the 23.

Commenting on his selection, McWilliams said: “This is an exciting opportunity for players who are desperate for the chance to showcase their talent on the biggest stage. As we embark on this journey as a group, we need to test the squad depth, build the playing pool and competition within the dressing room, and there is no greater challenge than facing this world-class England side in front of what will be a record crowd.

“A special mention to our two new caps who have earned their opportunity to pull on the green jersey. To Molly and Niamh, congratulations on your selection, enjoy every moment of the experience and be yourselves this weekend. A big challenge is ahead of us but we’ll learn a lot about ourselves and this week has been all about us and what we can bring to the occasion. We’re ready.”

Sunday’s match is live on Virgin Media Two, BBC Two and the BBC iPlayer.

IRELAND Women Team & Replacements (v England Women, 2022 TikTok Women’s Six Nations, Mattioli Woods Welford Road, Sunday, April 24, kick-off 12pm):

Player/Club/Province/Caps –

15. Molly Scuffil-McCabe (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)*

14. Aoife Doyle (Railway Union RFC/Munster)(8)

13. Sene Naoupu (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)(46)

12. Enya Breen (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)(12)

11. Eimear Considine (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)(25)

10. Nicole Cronin (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)(19)

9. Kathryn Dane (Old Belvedere RFC/Ulster)(21)

1. Linda Djougang (ASM Romagnat Rugby/Leinster)(20)

2. Neve Jones (Gloucester-Hartpury/Ulster)(9)

3. Christy Haney (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)(2)

4. Nichola Fryday (Exeter Chiefs/Connacht)(25)(capt)

5. Aoife McDermott (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)(18)

6. Dorothy Wall (Blackrock College RFC/Munster)(13)

7. Edel McMahon (Wasps/IQ Rugby)(17)

8. Hannah O’Connor (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)(10)

Replacements:

16. Emma Hooban (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)(10)

17. Chloe Pearse (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)(4)

18. Katie O’Dwyer (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)(8)

19. Grace Moore (Railway Union RFC/IQ Rugby)(1)

20. Maeve Óg O’Leary (Blackrock College RFC/Munster)(1)

21. Aoibheann Reilly (Blackrock College RFC/Connacht)(3)

22. Michelle Claffey (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)(12)

23. Niamh Byrne (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)*

* Denotes uncapped player