Ireland U18 Clubs & Schools Side Named for Leinster Development Fixture
The Ireland U18 Clubs and Schools, sponsored by PwC, will play a challenge match against a Leinster Development side at Energia Park this afternoon, Friday 22nd April at 1pm.
The Ireland Clubs and Schools side is coached by Fiach O’Loughlin (Munster Player Development Officer) and Jonathon Graham (Ulster Provincial Pathway Coach).
Ireland U18 Clubs and Schools v Leinster Development
15. Ethan Graham (Ulster/Monaghan RFC)
14. Lucas Kenny (Ulster/Campbell College)
13. Charlie Sheridan (Leinster/Naas RFC)
12. Wilhelm de Klerk (Leinster/St Michael’s College)
11. Sean Condon (Munster/Presentation Brothers College, Cork)
10. Tom Larke (Leinster/Old Wesley RFC)
9. Tadhg Brophy (Leinster/Newbridge College)
1. Adam Watchorn (Leinster/Kilkenny College)
2. Niall O’Hanlon (Leinster/Athy RFC)
3. Theo Bishop (IQ Rugby/Sale Sharks)
4. Mark Lee (Ulster/Rainey Old Boys RFC)
5. Alan Spicer (Leinster/Belvedere College)
6. James McKillop (Ulster/Foyle College)
7. Paul Wilson (Leinster/Gonzaga College)
8. Sean Edogbo (Munster/Cobh Pirates RFC)
Replacements
16. Oisin Dolan (Connacht/Buccaneers RFC)
17. Grant Palmer (Leinster/CBS Wexford)
18. Adam Shirley (Leinster/Kilkenny College)
19. Dawid Novak (Munster/Christian Brothers College)
20. Kyle Stirling (Ulster/Dromore High)
21. Kyle Read (Munster/Midleton RFC)
22. Cillian O’Connor (Munster/St Munchins)
23. Ben Gibson (Ulster/Bangor Grammar)
24. Oisin Pepper (Munster/St Munchins)
Leinster Development Selection
15. Stephen McMahon (Gonzaga)
14. Andrew Quinn (Blackrock)
13. Peter McEntagart (Castleknock)
12. James Conroy (CC Roscrea)
11. Rian Tracey (CUS)
10. Ross O’Connor (Castleknock)
9. Oscar Cawley (Naas)
1. Scott O’Keeffe (Newbridge RFC)
2. Matthew Victory (STMC)
3. Aran Lowry (Wesley College)
4. Louis McGauran (St Mary’s College)
5. Luke Policky (St. Mary’s College)
6. James Ruddy (Clongowes)
7. Charlie Redmond Murray (Terenure)
8. Oran Handley (Wesley College)
Replacements: 16. Flyn Typer (Pres Bray), 17. Patrick Stapleton (Newbridge), 18. Daniel Cox (Belvedere College), 19. Alex Kelly (Clongowes), 20. Jack Molony (Blackrock), 21. Jack Grant (CUS), 22. Senan Phelan (Old Wesley), 23. Jody Browne (Gonzaga), 24. Paddy O’Grady (Belvedere College)
Ireland Underage Representative Fixture
Ireland U18 Clubs & Schools v Leinster Development XV
Friday 22nd April, Energia Park KO 13.00