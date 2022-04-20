Provinces’ Cup Quarter-Finals Pencilled In For May 7

The last-eight clashes in the Champions Cup get underway on May 7 with the meeting of Munster – appearing in a quarter-final for a record 19th time – and holders Toulouse at the Aviva Stadium.

The eagerly-anticipated showdown between European heavyweights and the respective current Gallagher Premiership and United Rugby Championship leaders, Leicester Tigers and Leinster, will go ahead at Mattioli Woods Welford Road later the same day.

Also on May 7, Stade Marcel-Deflandre will be packed out once again for the match between 2021 runners-up La Rochelle and Top 14 front runners Montpellier, who have reached the quarter-final stage for the first time since 2013.

Then on Sunday, May 8, the number one-ranked team from Pool A and three-time finalists, Racing 92, will go head-to-head with Sale Sharks at the iconic Paris La Défense Arena.

All quarter-finals will be broadcast live on BT Sport, with the Racing 92-Sale Sharks encounter also going out live and free-to-air in the UK and Ireland on Channel 4 and Virgin Media.

The highest-ranked teams that progress to the semi-finals will have home venue advantage.

HEINEKEN CHAMPIONS CUP QUARTER-FINALS:

Saturday, May 7

MUNSTER v Toulouse, Aviva Stadium, 3pm

BT Sport/France 2/beIN Sports

Leicester Tigers v LEINSTER, Mattioli Woods Welford Road, 5.30pm

BT Sport/beIN Sports

La Rochelle v Montpellier, Stade Marcel-Deflandre, 6.30pm local time

beIN Sports/BT Sport

Sunday, May 8

Racing 92 v Sale Sharks, Paris La Défense Arena, 4pm local time

France 2/beIN Sports/BT Sport/Channel 4/Virgin Media

SEMI-FINALS – MAY 13/14/15:

The highest-ranked teams from the pool stages will have home venue advantage.

SF1: Racing 92 (A1) or Sale Sharks (A5) v La Rochelle (A3) or Montpellier (A7)

SF2: Leicester Tigers (B1) or LEINSTER (A4) v MUNSTER (B3) or Toulouse (B7)

2022 HEINEKEN CHAMPIONS CUP FINAL: Stade Vélodrome, Marseille, Saturday, May 28, kick-off 5.45pm