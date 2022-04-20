Munster Sign Irish-Qualified Centre Frisch

Munster Rugby and the IRFU have confirmed the signing of centre Antoine Frisch on a three-year contract from the start of next season.

From France, the 25-year-old is Irish-qualified through his maternal grandmother who hails from Dublin.

The 6ft 3in, 99kg midfielder joins the province from Bristol Bears where he has made 13 appearances for the English Premiership club so far this season.

Commenting on the player who previously lined out for Pro D2 club Rouen Normandie, Bristol director of rugby Pat Lam said: “When Antoine joined us from the Pro D2, it’s fair to say he had a lot of room to learn and develop his game.

“He’s worked hard and has shown real promise in his performances particularly in the second half of the season.

“Because he is Irish-qualified, that’s attracted the interest of the IRFU and we are pleased he’s been offered a good opportunity with Munster to chase his international dream.

“We thank Antoine for his contribution to the club and wish him the very best for the next chapter in Ireland.”