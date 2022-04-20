Galwegians RFC Seek Head Coach/Director Of Men’s Rugby

Galwegians Rugby Football Club are based in Galway city in Galway, Ireland and field teams in both the Men’s Division 2B and Women’s Division of the Energia All-Ireland League . Galwegians field over 16 men’s teams including Senior, Junior, Thirds, and underage sides at all levels from U20 to U7.

Galwegians RFC are seeking to employ a Head Coach/DOR who will oversee all of the Senior Men’s Rugby in the Club for the season 2022/23.

The applicant would be responsible for the playing structure of the club (primarily for Senior men’s rugby sides in the club) and will be responsible for the direction and management of rugby, thereby ensuring the continuous pathway of the existing players and the youth membership.

The applicant’s primary responsibility will be for the recruitment, retention, development and management of all men’s players (senior players) and coaches in the club.

The role is a full time/part time position with the successful applicant expected to achieve a number targets on and off the field.

The Applicant should:

Have a Level 4 IRFU Coaching accreditation (or be working towards achieving the accreditation).

Be highly organised.

Be innovative.

Have good communication skills – players/coaching staff/committee.

Committed to working towards the club’s goals.

A full Job description can be obtained by contacting jheaslip@dnggalway.ie