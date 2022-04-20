EnergiaAIL Status On The Line This Weekend In 15 Crunch Fixtures

There are four teams left in the hunt for the Energia All-Ireland League title this weekend, with 16 more dreaming of promotion and 10 teams fighting for survival in their division.

It is a crunch weekend and all the fixtures are laid out below as well as a flavour of what the following week might look like for the teams that win on Saturday.

Your local club is waiting to welcome you.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE – MEN’S DIVISIONS PLAY-OFF FIXTURES:

Kick-off 2.30pm unless stated –

Saturday, April 23

Division 1A Semi-Finals:

Clontarf v Cork Constitution, Castle Avenue

Regular Season Head-To-Head Highlights –

Round 3: Clontarf 31 Cork Constitution 24

Round 16: Cork Constitution 12 Clontarf 24

Terenure College v Lansdowne, Lakelands Park

Regular Season Head-To-Head Highlights –

Round 2: Terenure College 26 Lansdowne 39

Round 17: Lansdowne 30 Terenure College 42

Division 1A Relegation Play-Off First Leg:

UCC v Ballynahinch, the Mardyke

Regular Season Head-To-Head Highlights –

Round 6: Ballynahinch 6 UCC 10

Round 13: UCC 9 Ballynahinch 19

Division 1B Promotion Play-Off Semi-Finals:

Old Wesley v Naas, Energia Park

Highfield v Shannon, Woodleigh Park

Division 1B Relegation Play-Off First Leg:

Navan v Banbridge, Balreask Old

Division 2A Promotion Play-Off Semi-Finals:

Queen’s University v Ballymena, Dub Lane

Cashel v Buccaneers, Spafield

Division 2A Relegation Play-Off First Leg:

Rainey Old Boys v Nenagh Ormond, Hatrick Park

Division 2B Promotion Play-Off Semi-Finals:

Greystones v Galway Corinthians, Dr Hickey Park

Belfast Harlequins v Blackrock College, Deramore Park

Division 2B Relegation Play-Off First Leg:

Galwegians v Ballina, Crowley Park

Division 2C Promotion Play-Off Semi-Finals:

Enniscorthy v Tullamore, Alcast Park

Skerries v Bangor, Holmpatrick

Division 2C Relegation Play-Off Second Leg:

Clonmel v City of Derry, Ardgaoithe

Saturday, April 30

Division 1B Promotion Play-Off Final:

Old Wesley/Naas v Highfield/Shannon, tbc

Division 1B Relegation Play-Off Second Leg:

Banbridge v Navan, Rifle Park

Division 2A Promotion Play-Off Final:

Queen’s University/Ballymena v Cashel/Buccaneers, tbc

Division 2A Relegation Play-Off Second Leg:

Nenagh Ormond v Rainey Old Boys, New Ormond Park

Division 2B Promotion Play-Off Final:

Greystones/Galway Corinthians v Belfast Harlequins/Blackrock College, tbc

Division 2B Relegation Play-Off Second Leg:

Ballina v Galwegians, Heffernan Park

Division 2C Promotion Play-Off Final:

Enniscorthy/Tullamore v Skerries/Bangor, tbc

Division 2C Relegation Play-Off Second Leg:

City of Derry v Clonmel, Judge’s Road

Sunday, May 1

Energia All-Ireland League Division 1A Final:

Clontarf/Cork Constitution v Terenure College/Lansdowne, Aviva Stadium, 3pm