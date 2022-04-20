#EnergiaAIL Status On The Line This Weekend In 15 Crunch Fixtures
There are four teams left in the hunt for the Energia All-Ireland League title this weekend, with 16 more dreaming of promotion and 10 teams fighting for survival in their division.
It is a crunch weekend and all the fixtures are laid out below as well as a flavour of what the following week might look like for the teams that win on Saturday.
ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE – MEN’S DIVISIONS PLAY-OFF FIXTURES:
Kick-off 2.30pm unless stated –
Saturday, April 23
Division 1A Semi-Finals:
Clontarf v Cork Constitution, Castle Avenue
Regular Season Head-To-Head Highlights –
Round 3: Clontarf 31 Cork Constitution 24
Round 16: Cork Constitution 12 Clontarf 24
Terenure College v Lansdowne, Lakelands Park
Regular Season Head-To-Head Highlights –
Round 2: Terenure College 26 Lansdowne 39
Round 17: Lansdowne 30 Terenure College 42
Division 1A Relegation Play-Off First Leg:
UCC v Ballynahinch, the Mardyke
Regular Season Head-To-Head Highlights –
Round 6: Ballynahinch 6 UCC 10
Round 13: UCC 9 Ballynahinch 19
Division 1B Promotion Play-Off Semi-Finals:
Old Wesley v Naas, Energia Park
Highfield v Shannon, Woodleigh Park
Division 1B Relegation Play-Off First Leg:
Navan v Banbridge, Balreask Old
Division 2A Promotion Play-Off Semi-Finals:
Queen’s University v Ballymena, Dub Lane
Cashel v Buccaneers, Spafield
Division 2A Relegation Play-Off First Leg:
Rainey Old Boys v Nenagh Ormond, Hatrick Park
Division 2B Promotion Play-Off Semi-Finals:
Greystones v Galway Corinthians, Dr Hickey Park
Belfast Harlequins v Blackrock College, Deramore Park
Division 2B Relegation Play-Off First Leg:
Galwegians v Ballina, Crowley Park
Division 2C Promotion Play-Off Semi-Finals:
Enniscorthy v Tullamore, Alcast Park
Skerries v Bangor, Holmpatrick
Division 2C Relegation Play-Off Second Leg:
Clonmel v City of Derry, Ardgaoithe
Saturday, April 30
Division 1B Promotion Play-Off Final:
Old Wesley/Naas v Highfield/Shannon, tbc
Division 1B Relegation Play-Off Second Leg:
Banbridge v Navan, Rifle Park
Division 2A Promotion Play-Off Final:
Queen’s University/Ballymena v Cashel/Buccaneers, tbc
Division 2A Relegation Play-Off Second Leg:
Nenagh Ormond v Rainey Old Boys, New Ormond Park
Division 2B Promotion Play-Off Final:
Greystones/Galway Corinthians v Belfast Harlequins/Blackrock College, tbc
Division 2B Relegation Play-Off Second Leg:
Ballina v Galwegians, Heffernan Park
Division 2C Promotion Play-Off Final:
Enniscorthy/Tullamore v Skerries/Bangor, tbc
Division 2C Relegation Play-Off Second Leg:
City of Derry v Clonmel, Judge’s Road
Sunday, May 1
Energia All-Ireland League Division 1A Final:
Clontarf/Cork Constitution v Terenure College/Lansdowne, Aviva Stadium, 3pm