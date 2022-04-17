Watch Live: Ireland Under-18 Schools Play Italy

There is an early treat for rugby fans on Easter Sunday with the Ireland Under-18 Schools team, sponsored by PwC, lining out against Italy in the last round of the U-18 Men’s Six Nations Festival in Marcoussis.

Ireland head coach Paul Barr has made eight personnel changes for the fixture, including starts for half-back Jack Murphy and Jake O’Riordan, an entirely new front, and flanker Tom Brigg who made his debut in midweek.

Kick-off is at 11.30am local time/10.30am Irish time and you can follow the live action below.

UNDER-18 MEN’S SIX NATIONS FESTIVAL FIXTURES/RESULTS:

Day 1 –

Italy 17 Scotland 31

Wales 14 England 33

France 28 Ireland 23

Day 2 –

France 32 Scotland 10

Ireland 46 Wales 26

Italy 21 England 28

Day 3 –

Italy v Ireland, kick-off 11.30am local time/10.30am Irish time

England v Scotland

France v Wales