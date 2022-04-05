TikTok Women’s Six Nations Stat Attack: Ireland v Italy
Eve Higgins has been in impressive form for Ireland of late including scoring her first TikTok Women’s Six Nations try against France last weekend.
Higgins leads the championship in tackle breaks with 15 so far, six more than any other player in the tournament. Here she is in action from the opening two rounds and against Italy last year.
#TikTokW6N Stat Attack
- Ireland face Italy in Musgrave Park on Sunday evening, marking the first time a Women’s International has been played at the hallowed Cork ground.
- Despite losing the opening two games, Ireland have won four of their last six home games in the championship, including last season’s 25-5 win against Italy.
- Ireland have won 14 of their last 15 games against Italy in the TikTok Women’s Six Nations but they did lose their last game against the Italians at the RWC Qualifying tournament in Parma.
- Italy’s Michela Sillari has won four turnovers in the tournament, the joint most of any player.
- Head To Head: Played 20, Ireland 18, Italy 2.
- Biggest winning margin: Ireland 39 Italy 0, Aviva Stadium, 2014
- Closest winning margin: Italy 29 Ireland 27, Stadio Lanfranchi, 2017