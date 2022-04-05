Ireland U-18 Schools Squad Confirmed For Six Nations Festival In France

The Ireland Under-18 Schools squad, supported by PwC, will compete in the Under-18 Men’s Six Nations Festival in Marcoussis, France.

They will play three games between April 9-17 and face their French counterparts on Match Day 1 this coming Saturday (kick-off 4.40pm local time/3.40pm Irish time).

On Wednesday, April 13, they will take on Wales and will then complete their participation in the Festival on Sunday, April 17 when they face Italy.

The Ireland U-18 squad will be coached by Paul Barr (Presentation Brothers College, Cork) and Andy Kyriacou (Munster Elite Player Development Officer).

Six Nations will stream each game from the U-18 Festival on their YouTube channel and the feed for the Ireland U-18 games will be available on IrishRugby.ie.

IRELAND UNDER-18 MEN’S SQUAD:

Backs (12) –

Sam Berman (St. Michael’s College/Leinster)

Oliver Coffey (Blackrock College/Leinster)

Stephen Kiely (Castletroy College/Munster)

Luke Kritzinger (Blackrock College/Leinster)

Harry Long (Ard Scoil Ris/Munster)

Hugo McLaughlin (Gonzaga College/Leinster)

Ruben Moloney (Blackrock College/Leinster)

Jack Murphy (Presentation College Bray/Leinster)

Sean Naughton (Kilkenny College/Leinster)

Ben O’Connor (Presentation Brothers College Cork/Munster)

Jake O’Riordan (St. Munchin’s College/Munster)

Finn Treacy (Presentation College Bray/Leinster)



Forwards (14) –

Jacob Boyd (Royal Belfast Academical Institute/Ulster)

Emmett Calvey (Ard Scoil Ris/Munster)

Inigo Cruise O’Brien (Blackrock College/Leinster)

Brian Gleeson (Rockwell College/Munster)

Joe Hopes (Campbell College/Ulster)

Kamil Novak (Christian Brothers College Cork/Munster)

Evan O’Connell (Castletroy College/Munster)

Danny Sheehan (Presentation Brothers College Cork/Munster)

Jacob Sheahan (Presentation Brothers College Cork/Munster)

Stephen Smyth (Kilkenny College/Leinster)

Zac Solomon (Campbell College/Ulster)

Andrew Sparrow (St. Mary’s College/Leinster)

Tom Stewart (St. Michael’s College/Leinster)

Josh Stevens (Methodist College/Ulster)

IRELAND U-18 MEN’S SIX NATIONS FESTIVAL FIXTURES:

France Under-18s v Ireland Umder-18 Schools, Saturday, April 9, kick-off 3.40pm Irish time

Ireland Under-18 Schools v Wales Under-18s, Wednesday, April 13, kick-off 1.20pm Irish time

Ireland Under-18 Schools v Italy Under-18s, Sunday, April 17, kick-off 10.30am Irish time