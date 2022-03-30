Energia AIL Round Robin Qualifiers Confirmed

Four clubs will playoff in the Energia All-Ireland League Round Robin Qualifying semi-finals this weekend. Connemara, Bective, Instonians and Newcastle West have come through their Provincial Qualifying leagues and will kick off the playoff series this weekend in Navan RFC.

It was confirmed earlier in the season that only one club will be promoted from the Round Robin to take the place of the Division 2C team that is relegated following the two legged play offs between the 9th and 10th placed teams. This season the Round Robin will consist of two semi finals and a final.

Newcastle West were crowned Munster Junior League winners for the first time in the club’s history. The West Limerick side, coached by former Thomond, Young Munster and Munster flanker Ger Earls, will face Instonians. The Ulster side topped their league with 17 wins out of 18 to take top spot ahead of Energia Junior Cup Champions Clogher Valley.

In Leinster, Bernard Jackman’s Bective were crowned champions and they will make the trip to Navan to face Connacht champions Connemara.

The semi-finals take place this weekend with the final set for April 9th.

Energia All-Ireland League Qualifying Semi-Finals

Saturday, April 2nd, Navan RFC

Connemara RFC v Bective Rangers FC, 1pm

Instonians RFC v Newcastle West RFC, 3pm