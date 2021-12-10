Changes To Energia All-Ireland League Promotion/Relegation For 2021/22

In June 2021, a series of measures were announced to minimise the impact of COVID-19 on the running of the Energia All-Ireland League for the 2021/22 season.

These included:

Switching to a ‘one up, one down’ form of promotion/relegation where any match was cancelled due to the impact of COVID-19.

A COVID-19 Fixture Impact Submission process for teams with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19.

Changes to All-Ireland League regulations for 2021/22, including no refixing of games cancelled due to COVID-19 impact.

There have been eight games cancelled to date because of COVID-19 impact across the men’s divisions of the 2021/22 Energia All-Ireland League.

96% of men’s division games were cleared to go ahead. Two games in the women’s division of the AIL were cancelled due to COVID-19 with a 95% clearance on games.

What happens if a game is cancelled due to the impact of COVID-19?

Where a game has been cancelled due to the impact of COVID-19, a 0-0 score is applied and each team is awarded two points. The game is not replayed.

What is the process for cancelling games due to COVID-19?

Teams with suspected or confirmed cases of COVID-19 must submit a COVID-19 Fixture ImpactForm. Details of cases are provided along with any medical advice or instructions from public health received by the team. Follow up calls are made with the team to clarify and confirm details.

In certain situations, cases can arise at short notice without a proper time frame for Public Health instruction. When this happens, a contingency plan led by the IRFU Medical Director is implemented and a decision is made by the IRFU. In some cases, a working group may meet to evaluate and determine if a game should proceed or not. The group comprises of: Director of Rugby Development; Chair of National Competitions Committee; Chair of Rugby Committee; Rugby Competition Manager

Clubs do not have the authority to cancel an Energia-All-Ireland League match.

How is promotion/relegation in the men’s divisions of the Energia All-Ireland League effected?

Automatic promotion/relegation for the AIL Men’s Divisions no longer applies to the 2021/22 season. The following information is included in Appendix 3 of All-Ireland League Regulations for 2021/22

Relegation (From Division 1A, 1B, 2A, 2B, 2C):

One Team from Each Men’s Division will be relegated.

Teams that finish 9 th and 10 th will play off over two games (home and away)

and 10 will play off over two games (home and away) The team with the lowest aggregate points will be deemed relegated.

Promotion (To Division 1A, 1B, 2A, 2B):

The play-off format for the top four in Division 1A for the All-Ireland League title remains unchanged.

One team each from Division 2C, 2B, 2A and 1B will be promoted via a four-team knockout playoff as follows: Semi-Final 1: 1 st v 4 th (1 st at home) Semi-Final 2: 2 nd v 3 rd (2 nd at home) Final: Home advantage to highest ranked team.



Promotion To Division 2C:

One team will be promoted to Division 2C.

This will be via a knockout play-off of the four provincial qualifying leagues (Connacht, Leinster, Munster, Ulster)

Semi-finalists will be paired via an open draw.

Semi finals will take place on the same day.

Semi-finals and final will all take place at neutral venues.

Are women’s divisions affected by changes to promotion/relegation?

No. Promotion/Relegation for the expanded women’s division of the AIL has been ring-fenced until the end of the 2022/23 season.