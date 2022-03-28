Brace Appointed to Montpellier Harlequins Clash in EPCR Last 16

IRFU High Performance referee Andrew Brace will take charge of the Montpellier Harlequins clash at the GGL Stadium on Sunday 10 th April in the first leg of the Heineken Champions Cup Round of 16.

Brace will be supported by an all Irish team that includes Chris Busby and Eoghan Cross as Assistant Referees and Joy Neville as TMO. Oisin Quinn will act as the fourth official in Montpellier.

Peter Martin is assistant referee to Georgian Nika Amashukeli when ASM Clermont host Leicester Tigers at the Stade Marcel Michelin. Paul Haycock is the fourth official and Brian MacNeice is TMO.

Andrew Cole is the fourth official for the all Irish clash between Connacht and Leinster at the Sportsground. England’s Karl Dickson is the man in charge.

Wayne Barnes will referee Ulster away to Stade Toulousain and Frenchman Pierre Brousset takes charge of the game between Munster and Exeter at Sandy Park.