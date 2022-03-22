Strong Sales For TikTok Women’s Six Nations As Anglesea Stand Sold Out

The Ireland team can look forward to a bumper crowd on the opening weekend of the TikTok Women’s Six Nations with the RDS Anglesea Stand now entirely sold out. Extra seats are now available in the Grandstand for visit of Wales, for the first ever Six Nations game at the historic Dublin venue.

Newly appointed captain Nichola Fryday, who will lead out the Ireland team to some raucous support, spoke about the game at yesterday’s media launch of the tournament.

“It is a fresh start for the team and we’re really looking forward to getting out in front of our family, friends and supporters at the RDS this weekend, implementing the hard work we’ve done over the last number of weeks and showcasing ourselves on the Test stage in green.”

Group bookings have proved more popular than ever this year with clubs availing of the IRFU bus offer to bring their teams to support the Girls in Green as they take on Wales.

Ireland open the Championship against Wales at The RDS on Saturday, March 26th. Ireland will face Italy in Musgrave Park a few weeks later on April 10th and will finish the Championship against Scotland in Kingspan Stadium on April 30th.

Tickets for all three games are on sale and available from Ticketmaster.ie.

Speaking about the ticket sales, IRFU Women’s Development Manager Amanda Greensmith, said:

“It’s great to see the demand for tickets. We’ve had a lot of interest from clubs who are planning to bring bus-loads of their players to the game which is fantastic.

The connection between the clubs and Ireland team is really strong and they all want to be there to cheer on the girls. There is also plenty of interest for the games in Cork and Belfast so we’re hoping to see bumper crowds for Women’s rugby at all three matches”.

Tickets for all three games are on sale and available from ticketmaster.ie