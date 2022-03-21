TikTok Women’s Six Nations Set For Comprehensive Broadcast Coverage

For the first time in its history, the TikTok Women’s Six Nations will be available to fans in full, thanks to ground-breaking broadcast support across each of the six nations.

In Ireland, RTÉ and Virgin Media will be sharing coverage, while in Italy, rugby fans will be able to watch every Women’s Six Nations game on Sky Italia.

In France, all of the national side’s games will be shown on France TV, and available on either terrestrial TV or its streaming platform. Similarly, in the UK, home nations games will appear on BBC and S4C, who will be broadcasting all games, with one match per weekend on network channels.

This is the first time that fans will have access to not just their nation’s fixtures, but every single match of the TikTok Women’s Six Nations, meaning they can follow the entire Championship.

Internationally, 136 countries will be showing the TikTok Women’s Six Nations, across terrestrial and streaming platforms, making this Championship the most accessible in its history.

Ireland kick off their campaign this Saturday against Wales at the RDS Arena – buy your ticket today.

In a year of firsts for the Women’s Championship, the unprecedented broadcast coverage is complemented by entertainment platform, TikTok, becoming the first ever Title Partner of the Women’s Championship.

As an offering to fans, there has never been so many touchpoints to engage with the TikTok Women’s Six Nations, which is in line with the strategy of Six Nations Rugby to reach new audiences and encourage the development of the game.

To enhance the ability for more fans to follow the TikTok Women’s Six Nations, the Championship will once again enjoy its own window in the international rugby calendar.

In previous years, the Women’s Championship has run alongside its men’s counterpart. By creating a standalone opportunity for the Women’s game to be profiled, Six Nations Rugby and the Unions are offering the best possible platform for the Championship to reach audiences and allow them to enjoy elite Women’s rugby.

Commenting on the broadcast partnerships for the 2022 TikTok Women’s Six Nations, Ben Morel, CEO of Six Nations Rugby, said: “This is a watershed moment for the Women’s Championship. Fans around the world have never had so many ways to follow the excitement and drama of the TikTok Women’s Six Nations.

In a huge year for Women’s rugby, to offer fans a wealth of opportunities to see the stars of the Women’s game, is a moment everyone involved can celebrate. “To support the development and growth of the Women’s game, and offer fans such unprecedented coverage of the TikTok Women’s Six Nations would not be possible without the unwavering support from all six Unions, federations and our broadcast partners. “Each of our broadcasters have been instrumental in bringing to life the offering for fans, and I would like to thank everyone involved for their passion and support.”

The TikTok Women’s Six Nations kicks off this Saturday when Scotland host England and Ireland welcome Wales, before Italy travel to France to begin their campaign.

You can follow the Ireland team on Irish Rugby channels throughout the tournament.

Join the fans and fun on TikTok

To find out where you can watch the TikTok Women’s Six Nations this year, visit https://womens.sixnationsrugby.com/tv/

Fans can also get even closer to the stars, teams, and storylines of the Women’s Six Nations by following @womenssixnations on TikTok.