Van Der Flier Nominated For Player Of The Championship Award

Ireland flanker Josh van der Flier is one of the tree nominees for the coveted 2022 Guinness Six Nations Player of the Championship honour.

Vote for the 2022 Guinness Six Nations Player of the Championship

Newly-crowned Grand Slam champions France have two players in the running – captain Antoine Dupont, who was the 2020 Player of the Championship, and number 8 Grégory Alldritt.

The fans will decide who follows in the footsteps of last year’s winner, Scotland’s Hamish Watson.

Voting will close on Wednesday so pick your favourite and have a say in the 2022 Guinness Six Nations Player of the Championship.

Van der Flier has stepped up yet again in 2022 and while Ireland are overflowing with riches in the back row, the Leinster openside just keeps getting better.

With two tries to his name, against France and Scotland, he showed what he can do from an attacking perspective, while his carrying has taken on even greater purpose this year.

And defensively, van der Flier remains among the very best, racking up the tackles while he was the only Irishman to play every minute of the 2022 tournament.

