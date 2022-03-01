Ireland Squad Assemble For First Open Session In Two Years

The Ireland squad commence preparations for the final two rounds of the Guinness Six Nations and have retained 27 players for a two-day camp in Dublin, which includes an open session in the Aviva Stadium.

The ticketed event will feature the Ireland squad and Richie Murphy’s Ireland Under-20s as the two sides are put through the paces at Irish Rugby HQ.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Ireland squad have not been in a position to host an open session during Andy Farrell’s tenure. Tickets are no longer available for this event.

11 players have been released to their provinces in order to access match minutes in the United Rugby Championship this weekend – Jack Carty and Dave Heffernan (both Connacht), Jordan Larmour, Jimmy O’Brien and Ross Molony (all Leinster), Craig Casey and Gavin Coombes (both Munster), and Robert Baloucoune, Iain Henderson, James Hume and Nick Timoney (all Ulster).

Leinster lock Molony joined up with the Ireland squad late last week to provide additional second row cover.

Robbie Henshaw will continue through the graduated return to play process this week, while Andrew Porter’s training load will be managed following a rolled ankle. Tom O’Toole is continuing his rehab at Ulster.

IRELAND Mini Camp Training Squad:

Player/Club/Province/Caps –

Bundee Aki (Galwegians/Connacht) 35

Ryan Baird (Dublin University/Leinster) 8

Finlay Bealham (Buccaneers/Connacht) 21

Tadhg Beirne (Lansdowne/Munster) 28

Joey Carbery (Clontarf/Munster) 30

Jack Conan (Old Belvedere/Leinster) 25

Andrew Conway (Garryowen/Munster) 29

Caelan Doris (St. Mary’s College/Leinster) 15

Tadhg Furlong (Clontarf/Leinster) 55

Jamison Gibson-Park (Leinster) 15

Mack Hansen (Connacht) 3

Cian Healy (Clontarf/Leinster) 114

Robbie Henshaw (Buccaneers/Leinster) 55

Rob Herring (Ballynahinch/Ulster) 24

Hugo Keenan (UCD/Leinster) 18

Dave Kilcoyne (UL Bohemians/Munster) 46

James Lowe (Leinster) 10

Michael Lowry (Banbridge/Ulster) 1

Conor Murray (Garryowen/Munster) 94

Peter O’Mahony (Cork Constitution/Munster) 82

Andrew Porter (UCD/Leinster) 43

Garry Ringrose (UCD/Leinster) 40

James Ryan (UCD/Leinster) 42

Jonathan Sexton (St. Mary’s College/Leinster) (capt) 103

Dan Sheehan (Lansdowne/Leinster) 5

Kieran Treadwell (Ballymena/Ulster) 4

Josh van der Flier (UCD/Leinster) 38

Released To Provinces For URC Fixtures:

Robert Baloucoune (Enniskillen/Ulster) 2

Jack Carty (Buccaneers/Connacht) 11

Craig Casey (Shannon/Munster) 5

Gavin Coombes (Young Munster/Munster) 2

Dave Heffernan (Buccaneers/Connacht) 6

James Hume (Banbridge/Ulster) 3

Iain Henderson (Academy/Ulster) 66

Jordan Larmour (St. Mary’s College/Leinster) 30

Ross Molony (UCD/Leinster) *

Jimmy O’Brien (Naas/Leinster) *

Nick Timoney (Banbridge/Ulster) 2

* Denotes uncapped player