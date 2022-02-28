Hehir Joins Munster Squad As Scrum Half Cover

Aran Hehir has joined the Munster squad as scrum half cover having impressed with Shannon in the Energia All-Ireland League this season.

Hehir is an Ireland Club international who has previously lined out for the Munster U-18 Clubs team and came up through the ranks at Shannon and St. Clement’s College.

He was a try-scoring player-of-the-match when the Ireland Club XV defeated Scotland 39-17 at Netherdale two years ago, and has more recently helped Shannon climb up to fourth place in Division 1B.

Munster have had Conor Murray, Craig Casey and Ethan Coughlan all away on international duty of late, with Rowan Osborne also unavailable.

On the injury front ahead of Munster’s match against the Dragons on Saturday, Roman Salanoa (ankle) does not currently require any surgical intervention and will rehabilitate with the province’s medical department.

Matt Gallagher has suffered a low-grade calf strain and his availability for this week will be determined in the coming days.

Jack Daly suffered an ankle injury in training last week and will begin rehabilitation with the medical department.

Damian de Allende (abdomen) has stepped up his recovery from injury but will not be available for the Thomond Park encounter with the Dragons.

The players also currently rehabbing injuries are RG Snyman (knee), Jason Jenkins (abdomen), Liam O’Connor (knee), Thomas Ahern (thigh), Keith Earls (thigh) and Jack Daly (ankle).