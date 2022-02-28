EnergiaAIL Final Highlights & Reaction

A fitting showdown for a superb season of rugby as Railway Union were crowned Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division champions with a 24-18 win over Blackrock College.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE WOMEN’S DIVISION FINAL: Saturday, February 26

BLACKROCK COLLEGE 18 RAILWAY UNION 24, Energia Park

Scorers: Blackrock College: Tries: Hannah O’Connor, Emma Hooban; Con: Meabh Deely; Pens: Meabh Deely 2

Railway Union: Tries: Molly Scuffil-McCabe, Ailsa Hughes 2; Cons: Nikki Caughey 3; Pen: Nikki Caughey

HT: Blackrock College 8 Railway Union 14

Match Report

Match Photo Gallery

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In addition to the highlights above, you can watch reaction in full from Railway Union captain Niamh Byrne and director of rugby and head coach John Cronin on Irish Rugby’s YouTube channel.