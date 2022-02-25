Kieran Treadwell Named on Ireland Bench for Italy
Kieran Treadwell is set to win his fourth cap for Ireland this weekend having been named on the bench for the Guinness Six Nations game against Italy at the Aviva Stadium this Sunday.
Treadwell who was born in Carshalton (ENG) and attended The John Fisher School qualifies for Ireland through his Irish mother. A product of the Harlequins RFC academy he joined Ulster at the start of the 2016/17 season and has made over 115 appearances for Ulster. Kieran represented Ireland at U18 level before going on to represent England at U20s.
He made his Ireland debut against Japan on the 2017 Summer Tour playing in both Tests against the Brave Blossoms and he won his third cap against Fiji in November 2017.
IRELAND team v Italy, Round 3 Guinness Six Nations 2022
15. Michael Lowry (Ulster/Banbridge) uncapped
14. Mack Hansen (Connacht) 2 caps
13. Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 39 caps
12. Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers) 54 caps
11. James Lowe (Leinster) 9 caps
10. Joey Carbery (Munster/Clontarf) 29 caps
9. Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 14 caps
1. Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 42 caps
2. Dan Sheehan (Leinster/Lansdowne) 4 caps
3. Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf) 54 caps
4. Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 27 caps
5. Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University) 7 caps
6. Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 81 caps CAPTAIN
7. Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 37 caps
8. Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 14 caps
Replacements
16. Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 23 caps
17. Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians) 45 caps
18. Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) 20 caps
19. Kieran Treadwell (Ulster/Ballymena) 3 caps
20. Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 24 caps
21. Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) 4 caps
22. Johnny Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 102 caps
23. James Hume (Ulster/Banbridge) 2 caps
