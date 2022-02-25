Kieran Treadwell Named on Ireland Bench for Italy

Kieran Treadwell is set to win his fourth cap for Ireland this weekend having been named on the bench for the Guinness Six Nations game against Italy at the Aviva Stadium this Sunday.

Treadwell who was born in Carshalton (ENG) and attended The John Fisher School qualifies for Ireland through his Irish mother. A product of the Harlequins RFC academy he joined Ulster at the start of the 2016/17 season and has made over 115 appearances for Ulster. Kieran represented Ireland at U18 level before going on to represent England at U20s.

He made his Ireland debut against Japan on the 2017 Summer Tour playing in both Tests against the Brave Blossoms and he won his third cap against Fiji in November 2017.

IRELAND team v Italy, Round 3 Guinness Six Nations 2022

15. Michael Lowry (Ulster/Banbridge) uncapped

14. Mack Hansen (Connacht) 2 caps

13. Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 39 caps

12. Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers) 54 caps

11. James Lowe (Leinster) 9 caps

10. Joey Carbery (Munster/Clontarf) 29 caps

9. Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 14 caps

1. Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 42 caps

2. Dan Sheehan (Leinster/Lansdowne) 4 caps

3. Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf) 54 caps

4. Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 27 caps

5. Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University) 7 caps

6. Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 81 caps CAPTAIN

7. Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 37 caps

8. Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 14 caps