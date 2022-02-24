Ireland Team To Host Open Training Session In Aviva Stadium

The Ireland Squad will host an open training session for 5,000 fans in Aviva Stadium on Thursday, 3rd March.

Tickets for the open session are free and will be available on a first come, first served basis to download from Ticketmaster.ie on Friday, 25th February.

Please note that due to tournament rules the players will not be able to sign autographs or pose for individual photos after the session.

There will be prizes and posters available on the day and a chance to watch the Ireland squad train with the Ireland U20s at the Home of Irish Rugby.

Irish Rugby Supporters Club members have been sent a separate link for a priority window today ahead of the general release on Friday morning.

Speaking about the open session, Ireland Head Coach Andy Farrell said: “Having fans back in the stadium in recent months has given the team a huge boost and we are excited about being able to host an open training session for the first time in over two years.

“We hope that you will join us on the day, make as much noise as you can and enjoy the action on the pitch.

“There are still some tournament restrictions in place but we hope that this will be the first of many open sessions over the next few months as things continue to get back to normal.”

