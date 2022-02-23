Murphy Names Ireland Under-20 Team For Italy Clash

Head coach Richie Murphy has named the Ireland Under-20 team, sponsored by PwC, for Friday’s U-20 Six Nations clash with Italy at Musgrave Park (kick-off 8pm, live on Virgin Media Two).

Murphy has made four personnel changes to the side that won against France in Aix-en-Provence, with Chay Mullins, Jude Postlethwaite, Fionn Gibbons and Matthew Devine all coming into the starting XV.

Winger Mullins slots back into the back-three having scored a brace of tries against Wales, while Munster’s Patrick Campbell continues at full-back and Gibbons shifts to the left wing.

Having featured during last summer’s U-20 Six Nations in Cardiff, Postlethwaite, who also has HSBC World Rugby Sevens experience with Ireland, comes into midfield to partner Ben Brownlee for his first appearance of the 2022 Championship.

Devine joins Charlie Tector at half-back, operating behind an unchanged starting pack for the visit of Italy. Ulster’s Reuben Crothers once again captains Murphy’s youngsters from the back row.

Speaking ahead of the third round game, the Ireland head coach said: “We’ve had another good week of preparation in the build-up to what we know will be a tough challenge.

“Italy enjoyed a brilliant win over England last time out and certainly we’ll need to step it up another gear this week in front of our home supporters.

“The atmosphere at Musgrave Park for the Wales game was memorable and it lifted the whole group to have that vocal and strong home support behind us. We’re excited to get back to Cork on Friday night and hopefully build on our performances to date.”

Friday’s match is live on Virgin Media Two and tickets are available to purchase here.

IRELAND UNDER-20 Team & Replacements (v Italy Under-20s, 2022 U-20 Six Nations Championship, Musgrave Park, Friday, February 25, kick-off 8pm):