Bradshaw Ryan Joins Ulster On One-Year Deal

Frank Bradshaw Ryan will join Ulster this summer on a one-year deal, it has been announced.

The Limerick-born 26-year-old, who stands at over two metres tall, is set to bolster the province’s second row ranks when he makes the move from the French Pro D2’s USON Nevers.

Known for his lineout skills and ability to carry, the Munster sub-Academy graduate, and former Ireland Under-19 international, will also bring the leadership skills he has honed over the last six years in France.

On his upcoming move to Ulster, Bradshaw Ryan said: “I’m absolutely delighted to have signed for Ulster. It is a top team, based in a fantastic city.

“I love watching Ulster play at the moment, and they are playing a great brand of rugby – and it’s a style of rugby that I really enjoy playing.

“I can see with some of Ulster’s recent signings, together with the top young players coming through, that they are intent on achieving big things.

“After spending six seasons in France, I can’t wait to get over and get started as, with the set-up and coaches that Ulster have, I feel it’s a great place for me to keep learning and improving as a player.”

Head coach Dan McFarland added: “Frank has worked hard in France over the last number of years to develop his game and will offer us something different at lock.

“We look forward to welcoming him this summer and seeing what he can deliver both on and off the field for Ulster.”