Ireland Squad Begin Prep For Stade de France

The Ireland squad reassembled on Sunday evening in Carton House. There were no injury concerns emerging from Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations Round 1 win over Wales at Aviva Stadium.

Keith Earls will continue his hamstring rehab in Munster over the coming weeks and his progress will be assessed as the Championship progresses.

Rob Herring is unavailable for selection this weekend’s Round 2 trip to Paris to face France with a calf issue and Dave Heffernan has joined the squad.

Ulster trio Michael Lowry, Robert Baloucoune and Nick Timoney have re-joined the squad having featured for Ulster against Connacht in the URC on Friday evening.

Johnny Sexton surpassed 500 points in the Six Nations Championship at the weekend and currently stands on 955 points for his country.

Saturday’s game at the Stade de France (Kick-off 4.45pm Irish time) will be broadcast live on VIRGIN (ROI) and ITV (NI) and RTE Radio.

Ireland Squad Round 2 Guinness Six Nations Championship:

Backs (16)

Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 34 caps

Robert Baloucoune (Ulster/Enniskillen) 2 caps

Joey Carbery (Munster/Clontarf) 28 caps

Jack Carty (Buccaneers/Connacht) 10 caps

Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) 4 caps

Andrew Conway (Munster/Garryowen) 28 caps

Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 13 caps

Mack Hansen (Connacht) 1 cap

Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers) 53 caps

James Hume (Ulster/Banbridge) 2 caps

Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 17 caps

Jordan Larmour (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 30 caps

Michael Lowry (Ulster/Banbridge) uncapped

Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 93 caps

Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 38 caps

Johnny Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 102 caps CAPTAIN

Forwards (20)

Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University) 7 caps

Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) 19 caps

Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 26 caps

Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 23 caps

Gavin Coombes (Munster/Young Munster) 2 caps

Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 13 caps

Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf) 53 caps

Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 113 caps

Dave Heffernan (Connacht/Buccaneers) 6 caps

Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 65 caps

Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 17 caps

Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians) 45 caps

Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 80 caps

Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 2 caps

Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 41 caps

James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 41 caps

Dan Sheehan (Leinster/Lansdowne) 3 caps

Nick Timoney (Ulster/Banbridge) 2 caps

Kieran Treadwell (Ulster/Ballymena) 3 caps

Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 36 caps