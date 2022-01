Energia Men’s All-Ireland League: Results Round-Up

ROUND 11: Saturday, January 22

DIVISION 1A:

BALLYNAHINCH 23 TERENURE COLLEGE 27, Ballymacarn Park

Scorers: Ballynahinch: Tries: Rory Butler 2; Cons: Greg Hutley 2; Pens: Greg Hutley 3

Terenure College: Tries: Colm de Buitléar 3, Jordan Coghlan; Cons: Jake Swaine 2; Pen: Jake Swaine

HT: Ballynahinch 9 Terenure College 8

CORK CONSTITUTION 24 UCC 7, Temple Hill

Scorers: Cork Constitution: Tries: Sean French, Max Abbott, David Hyland; Cons: Aidan Moynihan 3; Pen: Aidan Moynihan

UCC: Try: Jack Kelleher; Con: Cian Whooley

HT: Cork Constitution 10 UCC 0

DUBLIN UNIVERSITY 9 CLONTARF 23, College Park

Scorers: Dublin University: Pens: Aran Egan 3

Clontarf: Tries: Matt D’Arcy, Cian O’Donoghue, Ivan Soroka; Con: David Hawkshaw; Pens: David Hawkshaw 2

HT: Dublin University 3 Clontarf 12

GARRYOWEN 31 YOUNG MUNSTER 24, Dooradoyle

Scorers: Garryowen: Tries: Colm Quilligan 2, Neil Cronin, Bryan Fitzgerald; Cons: Tony Butler 4; Pen: Tony Butler

Young Munster: Tries: Dan Walsh 2; Con: Evan Cusack; Pens: Evan Cusack 4

HT: Garryowen 10 Young Munster 13

UCD 32 LANSDOWNE 27, UCD Bowl

Scorers: UCD: Tries: Paddy Patterson 2, Bobby Sheehan, David Ryan; Cons: James Tarrant 3; Pens: James Tarrant 2

Lansdowne: Tries: Liam O’Sullivan, Dan Murphy, Ruairi Clarke; Cons: Charlie Tector 3; Pens: Charlie Tector 2

HT: UCD 17 Lansdowne 7

DIVISION 1B:

BANBRIDGE 16 OLD WESLEY 21, Rifle Park

Scorers: Banbridge: Try: Penalty try; Con: Pen try con; Pens: Adam Doherty 3

Old Wesley: Tries: Iain McGann, Josh Pim; Con: Ian Cassidy; Pens: Ian Cassidy 3

HT: Banbridge 10 Old Wesley 13

CITY OF ARMAGH 27 HIGHFIELD 21, Palace Grounds

Scorers: City of Armagh: Tries: Jack Treanor, Ross Taylor, Matthew Hooks; Cons: Harry Boyd 3; Pens: Harry Boyd 2

Highfield: Tries: 2 Penalty tries, Mark Dorgan; Cons: James Taylor, 2 Pen try cons

HT: City of Armagh 27 Highfield 0

NAVAN 30 OLD BELVEDERE 37, Balreask Old

Scorers: Navan: Tries: Ben McEntagart, Evan Dixon, David Clarke; Cons: Mark Farrell 3; Pens: Mark Farrell 3

Old Belvedere: Tries: Ryan McMahon, Will McDonald, David Wilkinson, Fionn McWey, Conall Bird; Cons: Justin Leonard 3; Pens: Justin Leonard 2

HT: Navan 13 Old Belvedere 22

SHANNON 42 MALONE 27, Thomond Park back pitch

Scorers: Shannon: Tries: Kieran Ryan, Lee Nicholas 2, Killian Dineen, Alan Flannery, Declan Moore; Cons: Jake Flannery 6

Malone: Tries: Dave Cave, Aaron Sexton, Daryl Maxwell; Cons: Andy Bryans 3; Pens: Andy Bryans 2

HT: Shannon 21 Malone 17

ST. MARY’S COLLEGE 27 NAAS 17, Templeville Road

Scorers: St. Mary’s College: Tries: Craig Kennedy, Myles Carey; Con: Conor Dean; Pens: Conor Dean 5

Naas: Tries: Gary Kavanagh, Craig Ronaldson, Jamie Osborne; Con: Peter Osborne

HT: St. Mary’s College 12 Naas 5

DIVISION 2A:

Ballymena 42 UL Bohemians 17, Eaton Park

Dolphin 24 Cashel 36, Musgrave Park

MU Barnhall 20 Buccaneers 20, Parsonstown

Old Crescent 21 Nenagh Ormond 20, Takumi Park

Queen’s University 38 Rainey Old Boys 14, Dub Lane

DIVISION 2B:

Galway Corinthians 43 Galwegians 15, Corinthian Park (played on Friday)

Dungannon 20 Blackrock College 22, Stevenson Park

Malahide 35 Ballina 25, Estuary Road

Sligo 19 Greystones 20, Hamilton Park

Wanderers 45 Belfast Harlequins 8, Merrion Road

DIVISION 2C:

Bangor 24 Sunday’s Well 10, Upritchard Park

Bruff 27 Enniscorthy 38, Kilballyowen Park

City of Derry 14 Skerries 23, Judge’s Road

Clonmel 6 Tullamore 15, Spafield

Midleton 14 Omagh Academicals 21, Towns Park