IRFU Welcomes Government Decision On Attendances At Outdoor Events

Throughout the pandemic, the Government has been committed to sport and we thank them, particularly Minsters Martin and Chambers and all of our colleagues at Sport Ireland. We also thank Aviva Stadium Director, Martin Murphy, for acting as Chair of the working group that represents the GAA, FAI and the IRFU, and for all his work to deliver our programme of events at Aviva Stadium.

Ticket allocations for upcoming Guinness Six Nations games have been advised to our Provinces and they will distribute them onwards to clubs and schools in time for the visit of Wales, in just two weeks. All other Patrons, including five and ten year ticket holders, will be contacted by the IRFU next week, with details on how to access their tickets.

Following distribution to clubs and communication with Patrons, we will then advise Supporters Club members on any possible availability.

The IRFU looks forward to welcoming our clubs, schools, sponsors, patrons and supporters from Wales, Italy and Scotland, back to Aviva Stadium for an exciting 2022 Guinness Six Nations.