IQ Rugby’s Ciaran Booth Signs Senior Pro Contract with Connacht

IQ Rugby identified player Ciaran Booth is one of six Connacht Rugby Academy players that have just signed professional contracts, beginning in the 2022/23 season.

Ciaran first joined the Connacht Academy in the summer of 2020, arriving from Sale Sharks. The Irish qualified 21-year old was born in Stockport and played for Ireland in the 2019 U20 Rugby World Championship. Primarily a flanker, Booth can also play as a number 8 or in the second row. Ciaran attended St Ambrose College, Manchester, and played with Sale Academy.

Connacht Rugby Academy Manager Eric Elwood has paid tribute to the six players, saying: “I’d like to congratulate the six men on their impending move to the pro team, and to their respective clubs and schools that have played a big part in their success.

“Everyone at Connacht Rugby has worked tremendously hard at all levels to give them the platform to succeed and I’d like to acknowledge the work done by the coaches as well as the wider Academy staff.”

Connacht head coach Andy Friend has congratulated the six players on their contracts, noting: “This is a special day both for Connacht Rugby and for Ciaran, Cathal, Shane, Diarmuid, Oisin and Darragh.

“They have each forged their own paths to professional rugby through hard work and dedication, and with the help of their coaches, parents and volunteers along the way.

“I’m looking forward to further integrating them into the professional set-up and help us challenge for honours in the years ahead.”