Live: Women’s Energia AIL

Each week we’ll be bringing you increased coverage of the Women’s Energia All-Ireland League with a ‘Game of the Week’ thanks to a Sport Ireland ‘Women in SPort’ funded programme.

To kick off we’re live from Stradbrook for Blackrock v Old Belvedere in the Top 4 on our Energia AIL platform.

Join former Ireland international Hannah Tyrrell and Ross O’Donoghue on comms for live coverage of the game.

Rugby fans can look forward to a new way of enjoying the Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division over the coming weeks. Building towards finals day on February 26th, each of the remaining rounds will feature a Game Of The Week from either the Top 4 or the Conference with high quality video and full commentary. Extended highlights will go live on Irish Rugby channels on a Monday evening after each game weekend.

The Women’s Division has now split into the Top 4 and the Conference with home and away fixtures building to the finals. The Top 4 is made up of Railway Union, who finished the first half of the season in first place, UL Bohs, Blackrock and Old Belvedere. Galwegians, Suttonians, Cooke, Malone, Ballincollig and Wicklow make up the Conference

All ten teams will feature in the coverage which is funded in part by the Sport Ireland ‘Women In Sport’ programme.

Energia AIL Women’s Game Of The Round

January 15th: Blackrock College v Old Belvedere

January 22nd: Wicklow v Ballincollig

January 29th: Suttonians v Galwegians

February 12th: UL Bohemian v Railway Union

February 19th: Malone v Cooke