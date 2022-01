Energia Men’s All-Ireland League: Results Round-Up

The victorious clubs from the pre-Christmas battles all doubled up with wins in Division 1A today, while Old Wesley have hit the summit in the second tier after Highfield’s draw with Shannon.

ENERGIA MEN’S ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE – RESULTS:

ROUND 10: Saturday, January 15

DIVISION 1A:

CLONTARF 36 GARRYOWEN 7, Castle Avenue

Scorers: Clontarf: Tries: Michael Courtney, Angus Lloyd, Alex Soroka, Dylan Donnellan 2; Cons: David Hawkshaw 4; Pen: David Hawkshaw

Garryowen: Try: Jack Daly; Con: Tony Butler

HT: Clontarf 29 Garryowen 0

LANSDOWNE 47 BALLYNAHINCH 17, Aviva Stadium back pitch

Scorers: Lansdowne: Tries: Luke Thompson, Greg McGrath, Peter Sullivan, Sean Galvin 2, Andy Marks, Jack Matthews; Cons: Charlie Tector 6

Ballynahinch: Tries: Rory Butler, Penalty try; Cons: Greg Hutley, Pen try con; Pen: Greg Hutley

HT: Lansdowne 33 Ballynahinch 3

TERENURE COLLEGE 13 CORK CONSTITUTION 6, Lakelands Park

Scorers: Terenure College: Tries: Craig Adams; Pen: James Thornton

Cork Constitution: Pens: Aidan Moynihan 2

HT: Terenure College 5 Cork Constitution 3

UCC 0 DUBLIN UNIVERSITY 53, the Mardyke

Scorers: UCC: –

Dublin University: Tries: Louis O’Reilly, Rob Russell, Louis McDonough 2, Aran Egan 3, Ronan Quinn; Cons: Aran Egan 5; Pen: Aran Egan

HT: UCC 0 Dublin University 22

YOUNG MUNSTER 27 UCD 20, Tom Clifford Park

Scorers: Young Munster: Tries: Conor Hayes, Pa Ryan, Jason Kiely, Patrick Campbell; Cons: Evan Cusack 2; Pen: Evan Cusack

UCD: Tries: James Culhane, David Ryan, Dylan O’Grady; Con: Tim Corkery; Pen: Tim Corkery

HT: Young Munster 15 UCD 10

DIVISION 1B:

NAAS 29 NAVAN 7, Forenaughts (played on Friday)

Scorers: Naas: Tries: Donal Conroy 3, Sam Cahill; Cons: Peter Osborne 3; Pen: Peter Osborne

Navan: Try: Jack Nelson; Con: Paddy Fox

HT: Naas 10 Navan 0

HIGHFIELD 9 SHANNON 9, Woodleigh Park

Scorers: Highfield: Pens: James Taylor 3

Shannon: Pens: John O’Sullivan 3

HT: Highfield 3 Shannon 3

MALONE 17 ST. MARY’S COLLEGE 17, Gibson Park

Scorers: Malone: Tries: Aidan McSwiggan, Ben McCaughey, David McMaster; Con: Rory Campbell

St. Mary’s College: Tries: Richie Halpin, Craig Kennedy; Cons: Conor Dean 2; Pen: Conor Dean

HT: Malone 5 St. Mary’s College 3

OLD BELVEDERE 22 BANBRIDGE 31, Ollie Campbell Park

Scorers: Old Belvedere: Tries: John McKee, Ariel Robles, Joe Horan; Cons: Tommy Whittle, David Wilkinson; Pen: Tommy Whittle

Banbridge: Tries: Conor Field 2, Robin Sinton, Andrew Morrison; Con: Adam Doherty; Pens: Adam Doherty 3

HT: Old Belvedere 3 Banbridge 11

OLD WESLEY 26 CITY OF ARMAGH 8, Energia Park

Scorers: Old Wesley: Tries: Tommy O’Callaghan 2, Cronan Gleeson, Alex Molloy; Cons: Ian Cassidy 3

City of Armagh: Try: Neil Faloon; Pen: Kyle Faloon

HT: Old Wesley 12 City of Armagh 8

DIVISION 2A:

UL Bohemians 15 Old Crescent 34, UL Arena (played on Friday)

Buccaneers 8 Queen’s University 40, Dubarry Park

Cashel 14 MU Barnhall 10, Spafield

Nenagh Ormond 51 Dolphin 14, New Ormond Park

Rainey Old Boys 10 Ballymena 12, Hatrick Park

DIVISION 2B:

Galwegians 0 Sligo 28, Crowley Park

Ballina 28 Galway Corinthians 34, Heffernan Park

Belfast Harlequins 17 Dungannon 17, Deramore Park

Blackrock College 19 Malahide 10, Stradbrook

Greystones 14 Wanderers 13, Dr. Hickey Park

DIVISION 2C:

Enniscorthy 27 Clonmel 11, Alcast Park

Omagh Academicals 24 City of Derry 8, Thomas Mellon Playing Fields

Skerries 14 Bangor 13, Holmpatrick

‘s Well 20 Bruff 13, Musgrave Park

Tullamore 18 Midleton 10, Spollanstown