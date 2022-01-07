Energia Women’s All-Ireland Cup: Quarter-Final Previews

The Energia Women’s All-Ireland Cup resumes this weekend, with Dublin rivals Railway Union and Blackrock duelling it out, and Queen’s University entertaining Galwegians.

ENERGIA WOMEN’S ALL-IRELAND CUP:

QUARTER-FINALS: Saturday, January 8

RAILWAY UNION v BLACKROCK COLLEGE, Park Avenue, 5pm

Railway Union have USA international Tess Feury making her debut on the wing, as they look to make a strong start to the New Year and build on an unbeaten first half of the season.

Blackrock College also visit Railway in the new Top Four league competition on January 20, and their captain Michelle Claffey is clearly relishing these early 2022 battles with John Cronin’s side.

“Both teams will want to put a marker down tomorrow,” said centre Claffey. “We worked hard to cement our place in the top four and are excited at the prospect of the challenge to come over the next run of games.

“The returning Tess Meade and Maeve Óg O’Leary, in the back row, will give us go-forward ball, and Meadbh Scally is ready to make an impact off the bench.

“Our back-three of Maggie Boylan, Natasja Behan and Adele Leogue will look to get on the ball, to show their pace and ability.”

She added: “Like every team in the country, we have struggled with elements that Covid has brought to the sport, however the team have adapted so well in the face of uncertainty.

“The strength and depth of the squad has ensured that we continued our build for this second phase of the campaign.”

Cronin, Railway’s director of rugby and head coach, has rotated his squad this week. Winger Stephanie Carroll has had her season cruelly cut short through injury, with Feury coming in as a timely replacement.

“The break was good,” admitted Cronin. “We dropped back on training a little and took the time as a squad to review what we did well and where we can improve. The second half of the season is fairly intense and we’re really looking forward to the challenge.

“Sonia (McDermott), joining her sister Aoife in the second row, and Alex (McGuinness) also get starts tomorrow, with Emma (Fabby), Lisa (Callan) and Ava (Ryder) coming onto the bench.”

Noting the already impressive lines of communication from incoming Ireland head coach Greg Williams, Cronin knows how important this stage of the season is for players hoping to feature in the Six Nations.

“Greg sent a letter to all the AIL players and coaches this week, outlining his plan towards the Six Nations and what he sees as important for selection,” he acknowledged.

“This was tremendously refreshing and it was extremely well received by the players. They are super excited to get out there, perform to their best and put their hands up for national selection.”

RAILWAY UNION: Molly Scuffil-McCabe; Tess Feury, Aoife Doyle, Alex McGuinness, Emer O’Mahony; Nikki Caughey, Ailsa Hughes; Lindsay Peat, Chloe Blackmore, Katie O’Dwyer, Aoife McDermott, Sonia McDermott, Keelin Brady, Emma Murphy, Deirdre Roberts.

Replacements: Lisa Callan, Megan Collis, Amanda McQuade, Kate McCarthy, Emma Fabby, Erin Coll, Ava Ryder.

BLACKROCK COLLEGE: Maggie Boylan; Natasja Behan, Michelle Claffey (capt), Ciara Scanlan, Adele Leogue; Jackie Shiels, Lisa Mullen; Niamh Tester, Emma Hooban, Christy Haney, Mairead Holohan, Eimear Corri, Caoimhe Molloy, Maeve Óg O’Leary, Tess Meade.

Replacements: Casey O’Brien, Ann-Marie Rooney, Meadbh Scally, Roisin McWey, Valerie Power, Niamh Griffin, Ellen Taite, Kate Cullen.

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Railway Union to win

QUEEN’S UNIVERSITY v GALWEGIANS, Dub Lane, 2.30pm

Queen’s University missed out on facing Suttonians in the opening round, so getting a second chance to host All-Ireland League opposition presents a massive opportunity for the Belfast outfit.

Queen’s come into this game against Galwegians on a high after defeating Cavan 19-10 last Sunday to move to the top of the Ulster Rugby Premiership. They have won four of their six league games.

Coached by Mark Keane and Andy Harris, the students have a sprinkling of Ulster talent in their squad, with flanker Shannon Buller, centre Diane Ramsay and scrum half Rachael McIlroy playing key roles.

Galwegians have suffered a mid-season setback with their captain Mary Healy ruled out for the rest of the 2021/22 campaign following hamstring surgery.

Experienced full-back Mairead Coyne will lead the side in her absence, and there are a number of changes to the starting XV that lined out in the 22-7 victory over Wicklow last time out before Christmas.

‘Wegians team manager Lisa Anglim confirmed: “We are putting out a much-rotated team due to some Covid concerns but are lucky to have great depth within our squad that we are still fielding two teams this weekend.

“Jarrad (Butler) has selected a number of players that have a chance to put their hands up now for selection for our upcoming league games.

“These players have gained experience in the Connacht League with our 2nd XV and are now ready to make the step up to the AIL squad. We’re prepared for a tough game against Queen’s who are top of their own league.

“In the pack we will be looking to Dearbhla Canty, Fiona Scally and Ellen Connolly to bring their experience.

“In the backs Emma Keane and Mairead (Coyne) will hope to co-ordinate our attack. Ina Butler makes her return to centre and brings with her lots of AIL experience.”

QUEEN’S UNIVERSITY: tbc

GALWEGIANS: Mairead Coyne (capt); Casie O’Connell, Saskia Morrissey, Orla Dixon, Rhiann Heery; Emma Keane, Darwyn O’Halloran; Ellen Connolly, Ruby Lynch, Kiara Irwin, Celia Killilea, Sabina Egan, Fiona Scally, Faith Oviawe, Dearbhla Canty.

Replacements: Hannah Coen, Ann Marie Herward, Chloe McCrann, Aoife Williams, Ina Butler, Maria Gorham.

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Galwegians to win