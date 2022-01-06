Energia Bateman Cup And All-Ireland Cup Return This Weekend

The first game weekend of 2022 sees the resumption of the Energia All-Ireland Cup and the Energia Bateman Cup competitions with three ties going ahead as scheduled.

Saturday January 8, 2022

Energia All-Ireland Cup Quarter-Finals:

Queen’s University v Galwegians, Dub Lane, 2:30pm;

Railway Union v Blackrock College, Park Avenue, 5pm.

Energia Bateman Cup Semi-Final:

City Of Armagh v Lansdowne, Palace Grounds, 2:30pm

The impact of COVID-19 has forced the cancellation of five other games across both competitions as follows.

Energia All-Ireland Cup Quarter-Finals: UL Bohemian v Cooke, Wicklow v Ballincollig.

Energia All-Ireland Shield Quarter-Finals: Cavan v OLBC; Malone v Tipperary

Energia Bateman Cup Semi-Final: Young Munster v Ballina

Following consideration from the IRFU Rugby Committee, the affected games will not be replayed.