Three IQ Rugby Players Named in Ireland U20s Side to Face Leinster

Lorcan McLoughlin (Sherbourne School) gets a start on the blindside flank following his try scoring contribution off the bench against Munster Development in Cork in late December.

Reece Malone (Loughborough University) and Dominic Rhys Hey (Gloucester Hartpury Rugby) have both been named on an extended replacements list.

Head Coach Richie Murphy has selected an extended squad of 26 players for the clash against the Leinster Development side as preparations continue for the opening game of the U20 Six Nations against Wales at Musgrave Park on Friday, 4th February (Tickets available to purchase here).

There will be live coverage of Friday’s game on Irish Rugby social media channels.

Ireland U20s (v Leinster Development):

15. Patrick Campbell (Young Munster RFC/Munster)

14. George Coomber (UCC RFC/Munster)

13. Fionn Gibbons (UCD RFC/Leinster)

12. Ben Brownlee (Blackrock College/Leinster)

11. Aitzol King (Clontarf FC/Leinster)

10. Charlie Tector (Lansdowne FC/Leinster)

9. Matthew Devine (Corinthians RFC/Connacht)

1. Oisin Michel (Lansdowne FC/Leinster)

2. James McCormick (Ballymena RFC/Ulster)

3. Rory McGuire (UCD RFC/Leinster)

4. John Glasgow (City of Armagh RFC/Ulster)

5. Mark Morrissey (UCD RFC/Leinster)

6. Lorcan McLoughlin (Queen’s University Belfast/Ulster/IQ Rugby)

7. Reuben Crothers (Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster)(Captain)

8. James Culhane (UCD RFC/Leinster).

Replacements:

16. Josh Hanlon (Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster)

17. Kieran Ryan (Shannon RFC/Munster)

18. Scott Wilson (Wallace HS/Ulster)

19. Adam McNamee (Malone RFC/Ulster)

20. Conor Moloney (Young Munster RFC/Munster)

21. Adam Maher (Young Munster RFC/Munster)

22. Tony Butler (Garryowen FC/Munster)

23. Daniel Squires (UCC RFC/Munster)

24. Conor O’Tighearnaigh (UCD RFC/Leinster)

25. Reece Malone (Loughborough University/IQ Rugby)

26. Dominic Rhys Hey (Gloucester Hartpury Rugby/IQ Rugby)