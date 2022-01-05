Jump to main content

Ireland

Chay Mullins and Lorcan McLoughlin Feature for Ireland U20s in Challenge Match

News

5th January 2022 10:54

By Editor

Chay Mullins (Bristol Bears) and Lorcan McLoughlin (Sherbourne School/QUB) were the two IQ Rugby players involved with the PwC sponsored Ireland U20s as they took on a Munster Development side in a Challenge match at  Musgrave Park, Cork at the end of December.

The Ireland U20s produced an impressive second-half performance to defeat Munster Development 21-13 with McLoughlin scoring a try off the bench.

Lorcan McLoughlin was also involved in a friendly against Italy U20s in December

Ireland U20s are coached by Richie Murphy who was part of Joe Schmidt’s senior Ireland coaching team from 2013 through to the completion of the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan.  

Murphy’s side open their Six Nations campaign against Wales on Friday, 4 February at Musgrave Park – tickets are available to purchase now here.

IQ Rugby offers a pathway to the professional game for Irish Qualified athletes around the world. The next screening days for boys take place in Februray.