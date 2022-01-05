Chay Mullins and Lorcan McLoughlin Feature for Ireland U20s in Challenge Match

The Ireland U20s produced an impressive second-half performance to defeat Munster Development 21-13 with McLoughlin scoring a try off the bench.

Ireland U20s are coached by Richie Murphy who was part of Joe Schmidt’s senior Ireland coaching team from 2013 through to the completion of the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan.

Murphy’s side open their Six Nations campaign against Wales on Friday, 4 February at Musgrave Park – tickets are available to purchase now here.

