Ireland U20s Team Named To Face Munster Development

The Ireland U20s Match Day squad, sponsored by PwC, has been named for today’s Challenge Match against Munster Development at Musgrave Park (Kick-off 2.30pm).

Richie Murphy’s extended squad assembled in Cork earlier this week for their second training camp and Thursday’s hit-out against Munster is another important building block ahead of the U20 Six Nations, which gets underway on 4 February.

Ulster back row Reuben Crothers will once again captain Ireland, having led the side against Italy in an uncapped Challenge Match at the UCD Bowl before Christmas.

Supporter information for the match is as follows:

Cash only entry – Adult €10; Children/OAP €5.

Munster Rugby Supporters Club Members/10-Year Ticket Holders – Free on presentation of Membership Card.

Ireland open their 2022 Championship against Wales at Musgrave Park on Friday 4 February (Kick-off 8pm) – tickets are available to purchase now here.

Ireland U20s (v Munster Development):

15. Patrick Campbell (Young Munster RFC/Munster)

14. Chay Mullins (Bristol Bears/IQ Rugby)

13. Fionn Gibbons (UCD RFC/Leinster)

12. Daniel Hawkshaw (Belvedere College/Leinster)

11. Callum O’Reilly (Dublin University FC/Leinster)

10. Charlie Tector (Lansdowne FC/Leinster)

9. Ethan Coughlan (Shannon RFC/Munster)

1. Oisin Michel (Lansdowne FC/Leinster)

2. Josh Hanlon (Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster)

3. Rory McGuire (UCD RFC/Leinster)

4. Mark Morrissey (UCD RFC/Leinster)

5. Conor O’Tighearnaigh (UCD RFC/Leinster)

6. Conor Moloney (Young Munster RFC/Munster)

7. Reuben Crothers (Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster)(Captain)

8. James Culhane (UCD RFC/Leinster).

Replacements:

16. Howard Noonan (Temple Carrig School/Leinster)

17. Joe Mawhinney (Ballymena Academy/Ulster)

18. JJ Hession (Lansdowne FC/Leinster)

19. Fionn McWey (CC Roscrea/Leinster)

20. Lorcan McLoughlin (Queen’s University Belfast/Ulster)

21. Michael Moloney (UCD RFC/Leinster)

22. Ross Taylor (Armagh/Ulster)

23. Dylan O’Grady (UCD RFC/Leinster).