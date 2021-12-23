Ireland U20s Coaching Team Confirmed Ahead Of Six Nations

The Ireland U20s Coaching Team has been confirmed ahead of the upcoming U20 Six Nations .

Head Coach Richie Murphy will be assisted by Jimmy Duffy (Forwards), Willie Faloon (Defence) and Mark Sexton (Skills and Backs) for the 2022 season, as Ireland build towards their Six Nations opener against Wales on Friday, 4 February at Musgrave Park.

Former Connacht Forwards Coach Duffy adds a wealth of experience to the set-up, while former Connacht and Ulster flanker Faloon is currently part of the Ulster Academy structure as Elite Performance Development Officer.

Google Ad Manager – 300×250 – In Article

Sexton recently joined Connacht as Elite Player Development Officer and has previously held various coaching roles with Leinster U19s, St Mary’s RFC and St Mary’s College, having enjoyed a distinguished playing career in the Energia All-Ireland League with St Mary’s.

Commenting on his Coaching Team, Murphy said: “We’re very lucky to have the calibre of coach and person in our set-up. Jimmy is a very experienced coach from his time with Connacht and the guys will learn a lot from him. Both Willie and Mark are excellent young coaches and have fitted in really well already, adding a huge amount to the environment.

“We’ve had two camps in recent weeks and you can already see the information being passed over to the players and that has been invaluable for the wider group as we build towards 2022. You can see the coaches building nice relationships with the players and that puts us in a good place.”

The Ireland squad reconvene in Cork on 27th December ahead of a Challenge Match against Munster Development at Musgrave Park on 30th December.