Energia Bateman Cup Semi-FInal Fixtures Confirmed

Fixtures have been confirmed for this seasons Energia Bateman Cup Semi-Finals.

Saturday January 8th 2022

Energia Bateman Cup Semi-Finals

Young Munster v Ballina, Tom Clifford Park, 2:30pm

City Of Armagh v Lansdowne, Palace Grounds, 2:30pm

City Of Armagh first claimed the Bank Of Ireland Ulster Senior Cup in 2018 and they have been Ulster’s representatives in the Bateman Cup ever since. Their opponents are Lansdowne in a repeat of a 2020 semi-final which saw Ireland international Dan Sheehan score a hatrick for Lansdowne in a riveting 20-17 win.

Young Munster confirmed their place in this season’s Bank of Ireland Munster Senior Challenge Cup final with a hard earned 16-13 win over Highfield on Saturday. They’ll be Munster representative in this season’s Bateman cup with home advantage over Ballina.

The Mayo men qualified for this competition by securing a Connacht Senior League title for the first time since 1993 and will relish the trip to Tom Clifford Park.

The final is scheduled for February 12th, 2022.