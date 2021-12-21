Munster v Leinster Match Is Postponed Due To Covid Cases

The United Rugby Championship festive derby fixture between Munster and Leinster has been postponed today.

The game was due to take place next Sunday, St. Stephen’s Day, in Limerick, however, a number of positive Covid-19 cases within the Leinster squad have been reported by the province.

The URC Medical Advisory Group has liaised with the IRFU and Leinster, who are working with the HSE, and deemed that the match cannot go ahead as scheduled.

The United Rugby Championship will now consider available dates to reschedule the interprovincial clash.

At this point there is no impact on Leinster’s round 9 encounter with Ulster, which is scheduled for New Year’s Day.