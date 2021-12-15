Energia AIL: A 30 Year Legacy – The Next Chapter
In episode 4 of Energia AIL: A 30 Year Legacy we take a look at the impact of the pandemic on clubs and how their connection to the community was vital as clubs look to the future.
‘If you need the support of your club, it will always be there for you’
Energia, title sponsor of the All-Ireland League and one of Ireland’s leading energy suppliers, are celebrating 30 years of Club rugby’s premier competition this year by producing a captivating documentary featuring key contributors to the All Ireland League in Ireland.
Featuring former and current Ireland players Gordon D’ Arcy, Keith Earls, Niamh Briggs and Fiona Reidy, and league legends including John O’Mahony, father of Ireland flanker Peter O’Mahony, and former President of Cork Constitution rugby club.