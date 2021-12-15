All Connacht Clubs Equipped With Defibrillators Following New Club & Community Initiative

Connacht Rugby are delighted to announce that following an audit of facilities around the province, a number of defibrillators have been provided to clubs free of charge.

In total 10 defibrillators and 11 outside cabinets have been delivered to clubs over the past few weeks. The results of this programme will mean that every rugby club in Connacht will have access to a defibrillator on-site.

Defibrillators can be used to revive someone suffering from a sudden cardiac arrest, and have become a vital tool in helping someone in those crucial few moments after an incident may occur.

All clubs who received the defibrillators will now be arranging training for their club members and those in the local community.

Joe Gorham, Head of Rugby Development at Connacht Rugby says:

“We are delighted to all clubs in Connacht are now equipped with a defibrillator thanks to this initiative. Connacht Rugby are all about promoting a healthy, enjoyable lifestyle through the game of rugby, but unfortunately we are still all aware of the need for defibrillators in our community.

This programme significantly reduces the risk of someone not having access to vital equipment if such a terrible incident was ever to occur. We thank Hayes First Aid for their help in this initiative, as well as the Board of Connacht Rugby for their support and encouragement on the proposal. We look forward to continuing to work with our clubs & schools in promoting that healthy lifestyle in our community.”

The clubs that have received a defibrillator on behalf of Connacht Rugby are:

Loughrea RFC, Portumna RFC, Oughterard RFC, Galway Bay RFC, Monivea RFC, Ballina RFC, Carrick On Shannon RFC, Dunmore RFC, OLBC RFC and Claremorris RFC

Ballyhaunis RFC have also been provided with an outdoor heated cabinet, having already purchased a defibrillator through their own fundraising efforts.