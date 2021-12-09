Ireland Underage Squads Named for December Camps at IRFU HPC

The squads for the PwC Ireland U18 Schools, Ireland U18 Clubs and Schools and Ireland U19 have been named ahead of three day camps planned for the 28-30 th December at the IRFU’s High Performance Centre on the Sports Ireland Campus.

The squads attended camps in late October with the Ireland U18 Clubs playing a fixture against their Italian counterparts in Treviso. A lot of these players would have featured in the PwC Underage Interprovincial Series in August while 15 players across the three squads were not involved in those series of games.

The Ireland U19s squad will be coached by Kieran Hallett (head coach), Andrew Browne (assist. coach) and Mark Butler (assist. coach). The Ireland U18s Schools squad will be coached by Paul Barr (head coach) and Andi Kyriacou (assist. coach) while the U18 Clubs and Schools squad will be coached by Fiach O’Loughlin (head coach) and Jonathon Graham (assist. coach).

There are 40 National Talent Squad players selected across the three squads.

Ireland U18 Schools

Sam Berman (St Michael’s College/Leinster)

Jacob Boyd (RBAI/Ulster)

Oliver Coffey (Blackrock College/Leinster)

David Colbert (Gonzaga College/Leinster)

Max Flynn (CC Roscrea/Corinthians/Connacht)

Brian Gleeson (Rockwell College/Munster)

Sean Hopkins (Ballina RFC/Connacht)

Joe Hopes (Campbell College/Ulster)

Stephen Kiely (Castletroy College/Munster)

Luke Kritzinger (Blackrock College/Leinster)

Harry Long (Ard Scoil ris/Munster)

Ben McFarlane (Methodist College/Ulster)

Hugo McLaughlin (Gonzaga College/Leinster)

Jack Murphy (Presentation College Bray/Leinster)

Sean Naughton (Kilkenny College/Leinster)

David Novak (Christian Brothers College/Munster)

Kamil Novak (Christian Brothers College/Munster)

Evan O’Connell (Castletroy College/Munster)

Ben O’Connor (PBC/Munster)

Mikey O’Reilly (St Michael’s College/Leinster)

Jake O’Riordan (St Munchins College/Munster)

Danny Sheehan (PBC/Munster)

Stephen Smyth (Kilkenny College/Leinster)

Zac Solomon (CCB/Ulster)

Andrew Sparrow (St Mary’s College/Leinster)

Tom Stewart (St Michael’s College/Leinster)

Josh Stevens (Methodist College/Ulster)

Richard Whelan (CC Roscrea/Leinster)

Ireland U18s Club & Schools

Tadhg Brophy (Newbridge College/Leinster)

Michael Burnett (City of Armagh RFC/Ulster)

Jody Brown (Gonzaga College/Leinster)

Charlie Byrne (Buccaneers RFC/Connacht)

Emmet Calvey (Ard Scoil Ris/Munster)

Joseph Coffey (CC Roscrea/Munster)

Michael Colreavy (Blackrock College/Leinster)

Sean Condon (PBC/Munster)

James Conroy (CC Roscrea/Leinster)

Adam Deay (Tullow RFC/Leinster)

Sean Edogbo (Cobh Pirates RFC/Munster)

Greg Fitzgerald (CC Roscrea/Leinster)

Sean Fox (Corinthians RFC/Connacht)

Ethan Graham (Monaghan RFC/Ulster)

Hugh Gavin (Galwegians RFC/Connacht)

Oluwanifemi Giwa (Cashel RFC/Munster)

Jarlath Gleeson (London Irish/IQ Rugby)

Ben Howard (St Michael’s College/Leinster)

Lucas Kenny (CCB/Ulster)

Tom Larke (Old Wesley RFC/Leinster)

Flynn Longstaff (Campbell College/Ulster)

Oisin Lunch (Boyne RFC/Leinster)

Stephen McMahon (Gonzaga College/Leinster)

Johnny McCracken (CCB/Ulster)

James McKillop (Foyle College/Ulster)

Blayze Molloy (Ballina RFC/Clongowes/Connacht)

Cillian O’Connor (St Munchins/Munster)

Niall O’Hanlon (Athy RFC/Leinster)

James O’Loughlin (Naas RFC/Leinster)

Grant Palmer (Wexford Wanderers RFC/Leinster)

Flyn Pyper (Presentation College Bray/Leinster)

Kyle Read (Midleton RFC/Munster)

Jacob Sheahan (PBC/Munster)

Jack Somers (Crescent College/Munster)

Eoin Smyth (Midleton RFC/Munster)

Oisin Toland (Castletroy College/Munster)

Finn Treacy (Presentation College Bray/Leinster)

Ireland U19s

Tom Barry (Lansdowne FC/Leinster)

Jack Boal (Belfast Harlequins RFC/Ulster)

Patrick Browne (Ballymena RFC/Ulster)

Henry Buttimer (Rockwell College/Munster)

Hugh Cooney (Blackrock College/Leinster)

Diarmuid Dennehy (Bruff RFC/Munster)

John Devine (Ballinasloe RFC/Connacht)

Cameron Doak (Wallace HS/Ulster)

Dave Dooley (MU Barnhall RFC/Leinster)

Max Dunne (DUFC/Leinster)

Fintan Gunne (St Micheals College/Leinster)

George Hadden (Clontarf FC/Leinster)

Conall Henchy (Crescent College/Munster)

Daniel Leane (St Mary’s College RFC/Leinster)

Gus McCarthy (Blackrock College/Leinster)

Danny McCarthy (Midleton RFC/Munster)

Finn McNulty (Frome RFC/IQ Rugby)

Liam Molony (Blackrock College/Leinster)

George Morris (Gonzaga College/Leinster)

Josh O’Hare (Lansdowne FC/Leinster)

Ihechi Oji (CC Roscrea/Munster)

Jack Oliver (Garryowen FC/Munster)

Jim Peters (Clontarf FC/Leinster)

Sam Prendergast (Lansdowne FC/Leinster)

Ruadhan Quinn (Crescent College/Munster)

George Shaw (Cardiff University/IQ Rugby)

Noah Sheridan (Wicklow RFC/Leinter)

Rory Telfer (Colraine GS/Ulster)

Harry West (Kings Hospital/Ballina RFC/Connacht)